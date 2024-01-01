Barber Insurance FAQs

What Type of Insurance Do I Need for My Barber Business?

Barber insurance can be tailored to include a bundle of several different policies meant to protect you, your employees (if you have them), and even your shop from the most common risks you face. Let’s take a closer look at the three core policies that we recommend professional barbers to carry.

General Liability Insurance for Barbers

General liability (GL) insurance is a policy that can cover costs associated with accidents, property damage, and bodily injury to a third party (i.e., a customer). GL coverage also provides great protection if you want to protect your barber equipment from damage or theft.

Why does having this coverage matter? Simple: if you don’t have it, you could end up paying for those costs and damages out of your own pocket.

And a lot of those costs aren’t small. In fact, did you know that the average claim for property damage or accidents for a small business is $30,000?

You definitely don’t want to find out the hard way. That’s why we recommend that barbers purchase general liability insurance, whether they own their own barber shop or rent a chair at another shop.

Let’s take a closer look at general liability insurance for barbers in action. You’re cutting a customer’s hair, and he has a lot of it. Before you can sweep it all up, he gets up from the chair and slips on the hair scattered over the floor. He’s badly hurt, to the extent that he ends up going to the hospital with a broken wrist.

Without general liability insurance, there’s a good chance you’d have to pay for those medical bills yourself. And if your business doesn’t have a lot of spare cash, that money could come from your own (or your family’s) bank account.

But with general liability insurance, the cost of those medical bills can be covered. Plus, if your customer sues you for pain and suffering related to his injury, your liability policy can cover the cost of hiring an attorney to defend you.

Here’s an overview of what general liability insurance usually covers: