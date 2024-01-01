Barber Insurance FAQs

Compare Free Quotes from Top Insurers. Get an Affordable Policy in Under 10 Minutes.
You worked hard to become a barber. And whether you own your own barber shop or work at another location, you need barber insurance that protects all the work you’ve put into building your business.
At Simply Business, we offer comprehensive barber insurance policies from the nation's most trusted insurers.
Barber insurance can be tailored to include a bundle of several different policies meant to protect you, your employees (if you have them), and even your shop from the most common risks you face. Let’s take a closer look at the three core policies that we recommend professional barbers to carry.
General liability (GL) insurance is a policy that can cover costs associated with accidents, property damage, and bodily injury to a third party (i.e., a customer). GL coverage also provides great protection if you want to protect your barber equipment from damage or theft.
Why does having this coverage matter? Simple: if you don’t have it, you could end up paying for those costs and damages out of your own pocket.
And a lot of those costs aren’t small. In fact, did you know that the average claim for property damage or accidents for a small business is $30,000?
You definitely don’t want to find out the hard way. That’s why we recommend that barbers purchase general liability insurance, whether they own their own barber shop or rent a chair at another shop.
Let’s take a closer look at general liability insurance for barbers in action. You’re cutting a customer’s hair, and he has a lot of it. Before you can sweep it all up, he gets up from the chair and slips on the hair scattered over the floor. He’s badly hurt, to the extent that he ends up going to the hospital with a broken wrist.
Without general liability insurance, there’s a good chance you’d have to pay for those medical bills yourself. And if your business doesn’t have a lot of spare cash, that money could come from your own (or your family’s) bank account.
But with general liability insurance, the cost of those medical bills can be covered. Plus, if your customer sues you for pain and suffering related to his injury, your liability policy can cover the cost of hiring an attorney to defend you.
Here’s an overview of what general liability insurance usually covers:
Here’s what general liability insurance usually doesn’t cover:
Professional liability insurance (PL) is a great policy for barbers to have, as it protects you in case your customer claims that you, your employees, or your business were negligent in providing your professional services.
So what exactly does that mean?
Let’s say you have an employee who tends to daydream while he’s cutting hair. As a result, they accidentally cut a customer’s ear with the scissors. The customer is angry, especially when he realizes the cut might leave a visible scar on his ear. As a result, he threatens to sue you and your barber shop for negligence.
If you have a professional liability policy, you can rest easy, knowing that if the customer does sue, you should be financially protected. Your PL policy can cover costs resulting from negligence or mistakes, as well as costs associated with hiring a lawyer to defend you, if you need legal representation.
You may want to add this policy to your overall barber shop insurance, as your work could expose you to other risks that PL insurance can protect you from.
Here’s an overview on what professional liability can cover:
Now let’s take a look at what PL insurance usually doesn’t cover:
You may have heard of workers compensation insurance before, and for good reason; nearly all employers are federally required to carry workers compensation insurance (also referred to as workers comp) if they have one or more employees. This insurance coverage protects you and your barber shop business if any of your employees get injured or sick while working on the job.
It’s important for any small business — especially barbers — to have a workers compensation policy if they have employees, as work injury costs can be catastrophic. Consider this: in 2017 alone, work injury costs totalled $161.5 billion.
That’s right — “b” as in billion!
When that number is broken down further, it turns out that the average work injury case amounts to just under $41,000. Without workers comp, you would have to pay that money yourself, which could significantly impact your barber shop business.
Workers compensation insurance for barbers can cover:
Here’s the deal — whether you own a barber shop or you’re self-employed, it’s a good idea to carry barber insurance because it protects what you’ve worked so hard to build.
After all, you’ve put a lot of time and energy into a name for yourself as the barber to go to. But what if an accident happens, or one of your employees makes a mistake because they are having an off day?
That means all of your hard work may disappear in an instant, because of one expensive claim.
Even if you work just for yourself and you’re pretty confident you won’t make mistakes, you can’t control if someone decides to sue you. You’ll still have to hire a lawyer to defend you, which can cost a chunk of money. And if the customer happens to win, you would need to pay those costs from your own pocket.
There’s just too much at risk for you to leave your hard work unprotected. And that’s exactly why we recommend that you carry barber insurance.
Still not sure? Take a look at the average costs small business owners — like barbers — would have to pay if they didn’t carry insurance:
Another important reason why you should get barber insurance is that it may be difficult to rent a shop or even just a chair if you don’t have an insurance policy. Plus, your state may require you to carry some form of barber shop insurance coverage, so it’s a good idea to have it.
Finally, customers may feel more confident about your business if they know you have proper insurance. Consider framing your certificate of insurance (COI) on the wall so your customers will know that you take your safety — and theirs — very seriously.
If you have any part-time or full-time employees in your barber shop, it’s highly likely that you’ll be required to carry workers compensation insurance. Plus, some states have different requirements for carrying GL and PL insurance, so we recommend adding those to your overall barber shop insurance for the best coverage.
If you work for yourself, we offer affordable self-employed barber insurance policies that carry just GL and PL protection.
Most small businesses, including barbers, can deduct the cost of insurance premiums when filing their taxes. If you want to learn more about which business expenses are tax-deductible, we recommend checking with an accountant or tax preparation service.
The answer depends on the type of barber services you provide. For example, if you own or rent a shop, our barber shop insurance policies can include general liability insurance, professional liability insurance, and workers comp.
If you work for yourself or rent a chair in a shop, our self-employed barber insurance can get you covered with general liability and professional liability insurance policies.
We’ve made it easy to figure out the right amount of barber insurance coverage for you with our simple quote process. Plus, if you have more questions, our licensed insurance agents are here to help!
You already have a lot on your plate, so we’re here to make it fast and easy to get barber insurance. Before you begin your quote, you should have the following on hand:
Barber insurance can indeed differ by state, as your state may legally require specific policies in order to:
Our insurance agents can help you better understand your state’s specific requirements for barber shop insurance and self-employed barber insurance.
A comprehensive barber shop insurance policy can usually cover:
A self-employed barber insurance policy typically covers:
The key difference between the two is that barber shop insurance includes workers comp coverage for employees, whereas self-employed barber insurance is not included with that specific policy.
It can be tough to give a single answer to this question, since every barber is different. However, you can get a pretty good idea for how much your barber insurance may cost, as it’s usually based on the following:
If you perform other services that are different from your main barber business, our licensed agents can help you find the right insurance coverage for your specific needs.
