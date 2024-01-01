What Type of Insurance Do I Need?

Contractor insurance is actually a term used to describe a bundle of policies that provide comprehensive coverage for general contractors. This coverage is meant to protect you from the biggest risks you face in your job, like damage to property and injuries.

Let’s take a closer look at the basic coverages we recommend for general contractors.

General Liability Insurance for Contractors

General liability coverage for contractors provides coverage against costs associated with third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury. Having general liability insurance can be essential for your contracting business, as your type of work carries greater risk for those types of incidents.

Here’s why: Anything can happen when you’re a contractor. A customer might trip over tools left lying on the ground, or you might damage a client’s furniture unintentionally during a home remodeling project.

If you’re not protected with general liability insurance for contractors, you may be forced to pay for those accidents and damages from your own pocket. And those costs can be substantial: in fact, it’s estimated that the average claim for property damage for small businesses is $30,000.

As a general contractor, your line of work puts you at greater risk for damage and accidents. That’s why we highly recommend adding this policy to your overall business liability insurance!

Another benefit to getting general liability insurance: It may be required for you to get your contractor’s license. A majority of states require general contractors to carry proof of a general liability policy before issuing a license. If you’re not sure what your state requires, check out our handy state-by-state guide on how to get a contractor’s license.

As a recap, here’s what your general liability insurance can cover: