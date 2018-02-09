Cyber Insurance

What Does Cyber Liability Insurance Cover?

Two types of claims that can typically be covered by cyber liability or cyber security insurance are Enterprise Security Event claims and Privacy Regulation claims. Here’s what that usually means in small business language:

Enterprise security event — These events are what many people typically think of when they hear about cyberattacks or data breaches. They often involve your business or customer data being stolen, damaged, or lost. They can also result in a denial of service, where you and your customers can’t access your website or computer system.

Privacy regulation claims — If your business is the victim of a successful cyberattack, there may be an investigation by one or more governmental agencies. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, you may be required to pay certain fines or penalties.

Let’s break these events down even further:

Cyber liability insurance can cover the costs of finding and fixing a breach.

If you do suffer a cyberattack, some of the first steps you’ll need to take is figuring out how the hacker got into your system, what data was stolen or damaged, and how to prevent hacks from succeeding in the future.

This usually requires a cyber forensic investigation by an outside examiner. The cost for this can range from $10,000 to more than $100,000, depending on the size of your business.

Cyber security insurance can often cover these costs, up to your policy’s limits.

It can help with taking care of your customers.

The vast majority of data breaches typically affect personal customer data, such as credit card and Social Security information. If a cyberattack results in customer data being damaged or stolen, you may be required to properly notify all affected customers. Some states may require you to provide credit monitoring for a specified period of time.

That can both be time-consuming and expensive. Cyber security insurance policy coverage could help take care of some or most of the costs.

Cyber liability insurance can help if you incur fines and penalties.

If your business handles credit card transactions and there’s a data breach, you could be looking at a variety of fines and penalties. These may include those from the PCI Security Standards Council, payment card associations, government offices, and even your own bank or financial institution.

These fines can be in the thousands of dollars and continue until the source of the breach has been fixed. Having the right cyber security coverage in place can help offset some or all of these payments.

This type of insurance can help with cyber ransom payments.

Not all cyberattacks involve data theft. In some cases, the attack installs ransomware, which makes it nearly impossible to access your business information, and can prevent you from running your operation. Usually, the attacker will demand a payment to return access to your data.

The leading cause of ransomware incidents is “phishing.” Phishing is when hackers use email or text messages to trick you into giving them passwords, account numbers, or other sensitive information.

Let’s say one of your employees responds to what looks like an email from your credit card company. The information provided allows the hackers to install ransomware that locks your computer systems. They demand an extortion payment to unlock them. Cyber liability insurance can help cover the payment to let you get back to operating your business.

Ransomware is gaining in popularity among bad actors online. The average ransomware payout per incident jumped from $4,300 to $8,100 in two years, and is projected to continue increasing. Having a cyber security policy in place could be helpful if you find yourself with no other choice than to pay out the ransom.

It can help with damage to your reputation.

It’s said that bad news travels fast, but good news often goes unreported. What people think and say about your business in terms of personal recommendations and online reviews can play a significant role in your success or failure.

So if you do suffer a data breach from a cyberattack, you’ll most likely want to let your customers know what steps you’re taking to fix the problem and protect their personal information.

For example, there could be a need to add FAQs to your website, draft and issue press releases, or write and send emails to your customers and vendors. Having cyber liability insurance could help you cover the costs of doing that and getting your message out there.

There’s a lot to deal with if you’re the target of a cyberattack. Knowing you have cyber insurance to cover many of the costs, including legal fees, can help you focus on properly addressing the problem and taking care of your business and your customers.

