General liability insurance — commonly referred to as GL insurance, or commercial general liability insurance — can be a foundational insurance policy for e-commerce businesses that want policies that help offer financial protection in these areas:

Product liability: This coverage is a big one for e-commerce business owners, and for good reason: It can help cover you in the event a customer claims that a product from your online store caused them damage in some way.

Advertising injury: Having an online business means opening yourself up to a lot of digital risk, which includes claims involving copyright infringement, libel, slander, and more. A general liability policy could help pay for those types of third-party claims.

Third-party accidents: If a vendor or client visits your location and accidentally gets hurt while there, your general liability policy could pay for any resulting medical bills and claims.

General liability insurance can help cover a lot of the third-party claims you may face as an online business owner. And those lawsuits happen frequently. Did you know that a study indicated that 40% of small businesses will likely experience a property or liability loss within the next 10 years?

Fortunately, general liability insurance can help cover those costs (including attorney’s fees - up to your policy limit). And with many policies having $0 deductibles, there’s a good chance you won’t have to pay any money out-of-pocket in the event of a covered claim.

