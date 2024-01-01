What Insurance Do I Need For Landscaping?

There may be different policies for your landscaping business, depending on your specific needs. Below are the three main policies you may want to consider for business liability coverage:

General Liability Insurance

General liability insurance — otherwise known as commercial general liability (CGL) insurance — is a type of policy that covers your landscaping business from costs as a result of third-party accidents, property damage, bodily injury, lawsuits alleging damage, and more.

If you don’t have general liability insurance, you run the risk of being responsible for any costs that come with running a landscaping business. With the average costs of reputational damage being upwards of $50,000, small businesses can’t afford not to be insured.

To put this in perspective, let’s say a customer trips over a leaf blower left out in their yard while you’re wrapping up a landscaping project. The customer is injured and irate, and they sue you for their injuries. As a result, the medical bills and court fees result in thousands of dollars. What do you do in this situation?

If you don’t have proper landscaping general liability insurance, you would have to pay those costs out of pocket. But with the right policy, you’re likely covered. Not only are the court fees covered, but typically so are the injured customer’s medical bills and any other associated costs.

So what could your general liability insurance policy cover? Here’s a quick summary: