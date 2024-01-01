How will Photography Insurance impact my business?

Starting a photography business isn't easy. It's not as if you simply take a smartphone and digital camera, shoot a photo, and send it to a client. To get the big picture (pun intended!), you have to zoom out to see the many moving parts that go into building a successful business: a quality camera and associated equipment (lighting, props, etc.), marketing materials, a sales strategy, and more.

It takes a chunk of money to acquire and build those things in a way that sets you up for growth, so it's understandable that you'd want to cut costs where you can. In the case of photography insurance, though, that's quite the risk.

What you pay for a monthly photographer insurance premium is well worth the protection against what you could pay if a claim were to be filed against you. Small business owners pay amounts that could put their personal and family finances in jeopardy. The average costs for some claims include:

$30,000 for property damage or accident claims

$39,000 for work injury claims

$50,000 for reputational harm claims (e.g., in cases of slander or libel)

$20,000 for a client slip-and-fall case

With these prices, claims may seem rare, but they're surprisingly common: 43% of small business owners have been involved in some kind of civil suit.

A client doesn’t necessarily need a valid reason to make a claim against your business. Whether or not you made a mistake, a client can use any type of dissatisfaction as a reason to sue you. If they make a claim against your business and you don't have insurance, then the cost of defending your business and all you've worked for could come out of your own pocket.

Even if they're impressed with your portfolio and are interested in hiring you, not having insurance can deter your business from moving forward with different opportunities to grow. Here are some examples of when having proof of insurance could benefit you:

Renting out a room or space for your practice

Convincing other photographers to collaborate on bigger projects

Earning clients' confidence

And more!

When you purchase insurance through Simply Business, we provide you with a certificate of insurance (COI) so you can provide proof of coverage to anyone who asks about it.