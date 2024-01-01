Find Affordable Policies Made Especially for Plumbers Like You.
Whether you’re a self-employed plumber or you run a larger operation, you need plumbers insurance that truly protects you from your biggest risks.
Plumbers insurance can be tailored to be made up of a bundle of policies that offer the best protection against common risks that plumbers face in their day-to-day work, like accidentally damaging a customer’s property.
While every plumber is different, we usually recommend the following plumbers and pipefitters insurance policies.
General liability insurance (also referred to as plumbing liability insurance) provides coverage against claims associated with third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury. GL can also cover costs resulting from those claims, meaning your plumbing business will take less of a financial hit.
Let’s take a closer look at plumbing liability insurance in action. Say an employee of yours installed a new toilet in a bathroom on the second floor of a customer’s home. Everything looks good at first glance, but it turns out that your employee didn’t properly tighten everything before calling it a day.
As soon as the customer uses the toilet, water begins leaking everywhere. And since the bathroom is on the second floor, the water leaks through the floor and down into the living area below. The customer’s floor, ceiling, and living room furniture are all damaged, and they want you to pay up.
Without a general liability insurance policy, you would be financially responsible for those damages. Plus, if your customer decided to sue you, you’d have to pay for a lawyer to defend you.
Carrying a GL policy really matters for plumbers, especially as your line of work can leave you at risk for expensive property damage. Consider this: the average claim for property damage for small businesses is $30,000.
That’s a lot of money, especially if you run your business solo or you have only a couple of employees!
Another benefit to getting this policy: It may be required for you to get your plumbing license. Each state has different requirements for obtaining a plumbing license, but a lot of states want to see proof of a general liability insurance policy.
In other words, without a GL policy, you may have a hard time getting your master or journeyman plumber’s license.
As a recap, here’s what your general liability insurance can cover:
Here’s what general liability insurance doesn’t usually cover:
If your business has employees — even if they’re part-time — federal law may require you to have a workers compensation policy. This policy provides you and your business with financial coverage if one or more of your employees gets injured or becomes sick while working on a job for you.
Just like plumbing liability insurance, your state may require you to show proof of a workers comp policy in order to be licensed.
Last but not least, having a workers compensation policy can be great for your peace of mind as a business owner, as this coverage prevents an employee from suing you for their injuries.
Workers compensation insurance for plumbers can cover:
Whether you’re just starting out as a licensed plumber or you’ve been in the industry for a long time, it’s always tough to spend money on something when you might not feel like you “get” anything for it in return.
It’s a common attitude around business insurance in general, but we’re here to show you why you should obtain insurance for your plumbing business, even if you (hopefully!) never need it.
Plumbers are at risk for property damage. Plumbers, contractors, and other similar types of trades are usually more at risk for causing property damage due to the line of work they’re in. Given that the average property damage claim is about $30,000, it’s a good idea to protect yourself in case an accident happens.
It clears the way to your plumbing license. Whether you’re a journeyman or a master plumber, many states require you to be licensed before working on customer sites. Having a business policy can make the process of getting licensed a lot easier!
You can’t control it if a customer decides to sue you. Even if you do everything right, you may still have to deal with a customer who is particularly litigious. This happens more than you think; in fact, 43% of small business owners have reported being involved in a lawsuit pertaining to their business.
If you ever find yourself facing a lawsuit (even if it’s baseless), your business insurance can cover those costs, so you may not have to.
It can help customers feel confident about your work. Plumbers insurance doesn’t just protect you and your employees; it also protects your customer. Insurance can help a customer feel better about hiring you, since they know they can recoup any expenses if you accidentally damage their property.
Federal laws regarding workers compensation insurance may mean that you need this policy if you have any full-time or part-time employees. Plus, most states require journeyman and master plumbers to carry plumbers liability insurance and workers compensation insurance if they want to get licensed.
All of those reasons are why we recommend covering your bases with a GL policy, as well as a workers’ compensation policy if you have employees.
In general, your business insurance premiums are tax-deductible, as the IRS considers them to be a legitimate business expense. However, we’re not tax experts, so we recommend contacting an accountant if you have any questions about what deductions you can claim.
Every policy is highly personalized to every plumber, so it’s tough to give an exact answer here. In general, the amount of plumbers insurance you may need is based on:
If you want to get your plumbers liability insurance quotes in under 10 minutes, be sure to have the following information on hand:
This information can help make the process of getting business coverage a lot quicker!
As with obtaining a plumbing license, insurance requirements for plumbers differ from state to state. That’s why we ask about your business’s location on our quote form, as it helps us find recommended coverage options for you.
As a reminder, plumbers insurance is made up of a couple of different types of policies, like a plumbing liability policy and (if you have employees) workers compensation. That means your insurance can cover:
While there’s no one answer for how much plumbing contractors insurance costs, you can get a good estimate for what you might pay based on:
