How to Find Handyman Jobs Online

The Best Sites to Find Handyman Jobs

We’ll preface this section by saying one thing - each and every one of this handyman project sites needs time and dedication to deliver a pay-off. Don’t expect to swoop in and win the first project you bid on. Instead, it takes time and plenty of practice before you start winning over customers.

Now, let’s take a look at the best sites where you can find customers who are looking to hire a handyman:

This great site is dedicated to connecting service professionals (like handymen!) to clients looking for help with their projects. Project can range in size and type, so you can find some interesting work on a regular basis.

This site allows you to search through projects posted by homeowners near you. Handyman.com will also match you to specific projects that seem to be a good fit based on your profile info.

This juggernaut site allows you to quickly browse handyman projects based on your location. While HomeAdvisor is billed as a contractor-focused site, there’s a wealth of projects for handymen to bid on.

This site is similar to HomeAdvisor in that it heavily focuses on contractors; however, handymen who specialize in residential projects stand a good chance of finding work waiting for them on this site.

Think of this site as social media for individual neighborhoods. Folks can post updates, ask questions, and look for services recommended by their fellow locals. This is a HUGE advantage to handymen, because you can post your services here (for free) and start building up a local base.

Once you get a few clients under your belt, they’ll start recommending you to their friends and neighbors - and that’s where your business really takes off.

What about sites like Angie's List?

If you're just starting out, we recommend avoiding sites like Angie's List for now, since they can be pretty pricey to join and manage. You want to keep your startup costs as slim as possible - and Angie’s List can quickly run into the thousands before you know it.

Poke around these sites to get a feel for how they work. In general, they all share one similarity: They help connect customers with handymen who can get the project done.

How to Build Your Online Profile and Get More Handyman Jobs

Before you can even start bidding on handyman jobs online, you'll need to register and create a profile.

We recommend spending a decent amount of time on your profile, as it will likely be the first touchpoint potential clients have with your business. Make sure you include the following info in all of your profile, regardless of which site it’s posted on:

Your business name

Your full name

Your contact details (phone number and email address)

The location where you operate

Locations where you travel to for work

Your service specialities

Your website

Photos of your work

Your hourly rate or project range

Your handyman insurance and licensing info

In addition to this basic info, you should also include a few short paragraphs about what you bring to the table. Highlight your exceptional customer service, your speedy project delivery, and your ability to be adaptable to a customer’s demands.

Get a few friends or family members to read over what you wrote and ask what they think. If you have a hard time with writing, ask someone who’s good at it to help you out.

It can really make a difference in landing customers!