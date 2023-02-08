How Contractors Can Deal With High Material Costs

7 Ways to Deal with Construction Cost Escalation

Fortunately, it’s not all doom and gloom for contractors dealing with increased material costs.

Although the prices of some building materials, such as concrete and gypsum continue to rise, costs for other types of materials, such as softwood lumber and steel have declined modestly. And the price of other materials have stabilized.

Still, the unpredictability can be challenging. Here are some ways to deal with those challenges:

1. Move with speed and purpose.

Delays can be costly. The quicker you and your client can agree on how to proceed —�– and the sooner you can approve, hire, and collaborate with subs who can deliver on the vision — the more likely you’ll be able to manage costs.

3. Adjust your prices.

A good way to cover potential cost increases on building materials can be to increase your prices. It gives you wiggle room in the event the price of materials increases while you’re in the middle of a construction project.

Word of caution with this approach: Find the right balance. You don’t want to increase the price for your service so much that you lose bids. At the same time, you don’t want to reduce your price so low that if material costs rise unexpectedly you struggle to recover the lost difference. A finance professional can help you find the right balance.

This article also offers some good ideas on how to raise prices without losing customers.

4. Include an escalation clause.

Work with your attorney to consider including an escalation clause in your service contract which can make your client responsible for paying for building material cost increases, under certain conditions. If you include a clause like this in your contract, it’s a good idea to be upfront about it with your client. Explain how it generally works and why it can protect both of you.

For example, you might let your client know that instead of padding your bid to cover for any potential increases in material costs, you’d rather be upfront with them and charge them what’s fair today, but with the understanding that if costs increase, they may need to pick up the difference.

Your clients might appreciate the honesty and agree this clause is fair for both parties.

5. Communicate openly with your clients.

Having an open conversation about costs is usually the best policy when it comes to construction projects. The truth is: no one wants to see material prices go higher, but no one should be surprised if they do.

Letting your clients know everything you’re doing to control costs can go a long way toward taking the sting out of it if costs do increase. If you’re still worried about how that conversation might go, check out this article we wrote. It offers tips on how to talk to your clients and prospects about price hikes without losing them.

6. Streamline your processes.

Time is money. That means if you can streamline an area of your operations, you may save on both.

For example, consider modular construction methods. The streamlined nature of this technique typically reduces labor costs and often leads to less wasted materials, which can at least offset some of the material cost increases you’re facing.

7. Stock up on materials.

If you have storage space, you might consider stocking up on materials you know you’ll use for other projects down the road — especially if you think they’re a decent price now.

Paying for materials now at a bulk-discount rate, for example, could save you money down the road. Instead of paying for the items at a higher price later, you can dip into your supply and use what you need, paid for at today’s lower price.

8. Stay in the know.

Keeping track of current and future proposed tariffs is a great way to help you deal with rising material costs.

Monitor local and other current events. Understand how they impact the global market. Keep track of gas prices and trade policies. Then apply what you learn to your business.

You can do that by following tariffs on the World Trade Organization website or following supply chain news through the American Supply Association.

Other great sources include the National Association of Home Builders and Associated Builders and Contractors.