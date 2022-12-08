12 Helpful Ideas to Help Small Businesses Deal with Inflation

7. Diversify and figure out what to stock up on before inflation gets worse.

A recent survey found that nearly half of all surveyed small businesses have been impacted by supply chain issues. Retailers have been hit hardest, with over 60 percent of surveyed retailers reporting an inability to properly stock shelves or obtain parts.

Inflationary forces are complex and many. But one of the most important relates to supply and demand. When American consumers emerged from the lockdown, demand for products outpaced supply.

Ongoing disruptions in manufacturing and shipping added insult to injury. And even when business owners can obtain limited supplies, they’re often paying higher prices for them.

One proactive strategy for combating supply chain disruption is to diversify your vendors.

First, create a checklist for vetting new vendors, including lead time, pricing, quality, and even a facility tour, if you’re able. Once you find strong partners, treat them like gold. Build trust and loyalty with reliable communication and payments. These relationships may be your lifeline in the coming year.

Consider stocking up on inventory with low holding costs before prices increase. You also may want to renegotiate contracts or prepay for long-term services at current rates.

8. Learn how to adjust prices for inflation and how to let customers know.

So you’ve done all you can to tighten your belt and supercharge productivity, but your profit margins are still too low. Now what?

Whatever you do, resist the urge to be a martyr. Customers understand you’re battling historic inflation. And some price increases are expected. According to a recent National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) report, half of all business owners are raising prices.

While charging more may be the new normal, it’s important to proceed with caution. Consider raising prices in modest increments to avoid alienating customers. And be sure to share news ahead of time with customers about price increases.

With clear communication and a commitment to quality, your customers may welcome reasonable price increases as a way of showing support.

9. Learn how to reward loyal customers who keep coming back.

As a small business owner, you may have a strategic advantage over big-box stores. Authentic relationships with your customers. Reward them with occasional discounts or exclusive access to events.

And don’t be shy about encouraging happy customers to share your story on social media or write a review. On a recent vacation, a small business owner sent me a thank you note and asked if I’d write a review. I was happy to do so! It’s been a rough few years for small business owners, and now more than ever, customers may be willing to go the extra mile to help you succeed.

10. Figure out how to get new customers with deals.

Competitive pricing is a great way to win over new customers. According to a recent poll by Morning Consult, over 70 percent of consumers said they will look for less expensive alternatives this coming holiday.

And with inflation at a four-decade high, even affluent consumers are expected to trade down on everything from groceries to luxury goods. Consider offering discounts to new customers to capitalize on this trend.

11. Ask how to improve employee satisfaction.

Employee retention is another key aspect of your inflation survival plan.

Your employees are feeling the pinch too. Adjusted for inflation, the real value of their wages is on the decline. A recent Payscale survey found that over 40 percent of companies are losing employees due to pay.

With labor shortages at historic highs, it’s more important than ever to understand what makes your employees happy. The easiest way to find out is to ask! Don’t delay conversations about how inflation is impacting their personal lives.

If you can't afford giving them a pay raise, there may be other ways to enhance job satisfaction. Find out what your employees want in terms of perks, benefits, career growth opportunities, and scheduling.

Working from home can mean big savings in commuting costs. And for many workers like myself, flexible hours can greatly increase job satisfaction. You may be surprised by what you learn!

12. Looking ahead — prepare for the unexpected.

Now that inflation may finally be turning a corner, economists are taking bets on a looming recession. Yikes!

One thing is certain — nothing is forever. And with these strategies, your business can survive, and even thrive, regardless of whatever storm lies ahead.

One of the best ways to protect your business in uncertain times is with business insurance. By being prepared, you can reduce the potential impact of a covered event during times of continued inflation or recession that may already be having an impact on your bottom line.