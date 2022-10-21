Don’t leave your tools at risk of theft and resale. A good place to start is to make sure your tools and equipment are visibly unique, making them difficult to pawn. Let’s look at ways to mark your tools to prevent theft.

A great way to get started is to keep an inventory of your tools, including their specific identifying features (such as product identification numbers and model numbers). Not only is this a helpful way to keep track of your tools, ensuring each is returned to its proper place at the end of the day — it also acts as an anti-theft procedure.

Make sure those same identifiers are permanently displayed on the tool itself. This makes them easy to spot if they’re posted online for resale or taken to a pawn shop. Some of the best options for permanent markings are:

Metal stamps . A custom stamp can be used to hammer symbols, logos, or verbiage onto equipment.

Engraving . Engraving tools can be relatively inexpensive and allows you more control over what is being inscribed on your equipment.

Etching . Although similar in effect to engraving, etching burns markings into a surface by using a laser or chemicals.

Dot peen. These marking machines create deep pinholes that combine to make straight and curved lines, allowing for highly legible markings.

Similarly to making sure the PIN and other details are marked on the tools, adding contact information may be useful as well. For example, adding the business and business owner’s name and phone number could help prevent tools from being pawned or sold.

Brief instructions saying that, if found, the tool should be returned to a certain business or employee will help make the stolen tool identifiable and reduce its resale value. This information should be permanently marked on the tool using any of the marking and etching methods mentioned above so that a thief isn’t easily able to remove the identifiers

3. Remove branded logos.

Buying tools and equipment from well-known brands may seem like the right call. A popular brand with a positive reputation is usually popular for a reason, whether it’s for quality, craftsmanship, or strong company ethics. As a result, recognizable brand names often come with a higher price tag.

Even worse, they can be a major target for thieves due to their higher cost. One way to make your tools look less enticing is to remove or obscure any brand logos. The more generic the tools look, the less valuable they are for thieves looking to sell or pawn them off.

Important note: When removing logos and branding, be sure that all important identifiers such as item and model numbers are left intact.

4. Make the tool look used.

Another great way to make your tools less attractive to potential thieves is to make them look, well, less attractive in general. While this may seem counterintuitive, brand plates aren’t the only recognizable features of highly coveted items. Many brands have signature colors that make them stand out.

So consider giving your tools a makeover. Or rather, a make-under. Neon spray paint in less appealing colors is a simple way to make your tools less attractive without impacting their functionality. Seal with a clear top coat making it more difficult for the paint to be removed and be sure to document how they look in case they ever go missing.

5. Add a GPS tracker.

Although this might not prevent theft, per se, it could potentially help with the recovery of lost tools or machinery. There are small GPS devices available for purchase that can be attached to tools, equipment, and machinery. Many can be activated and tracked via smartphone, using their respective manufacturer’s app.

While this is primarily useful for finding tools, having a visible tracking device could potentially deter thieves. Some GPS trackers also can notify you when an item has been moved from its storage location.

Other theft-prevention tips.

While marking your tools is a great starting point for ensuring your equipment stays secure, there are other lines of defense that can take it to the next level. Let’s go through a few additional theft prevention measures.

Employee training: Make sure you have a plan in place to keep tabs on your equipment, and make that plan clear to all employees. This could include specific procedures for returning tools at the end of the day, or even putting theft prevention into the employee contract.

Immobilize your equipment: Larger mobile equipment — such as tractors and riding mowers — can be tempting for thieves, as the equipment’s wheels make them relatively easy to steal. Consider using chains or padlocks to immobilize equipment when it’s not in use. Keep the keys for the locks safe and out of sight. This helps ensure that you are the only person who can access the equipment.

Remove batteries: Handheld battery-powered tools decrease in value without their batteries and chargers. Removing batteries and chargers and keeping them in a separate secure location may stop potential thieves from taking them. If the resale value is decreased, the theft itself may not be worth the legwork.

Install a vehicle alarm system: The majority of work vehicle break-ins happen over the weekend when the construction businesses are typically closed. A vehicle alarm system can be purchased for a relatively low cost and is a great way for you to keep tabs on your work vehicles, even outside business hours.

Workplace signage: Similar to marking your tools, adding signage to your worksite may deter tool and equipment theft. Signs stating that the workplace is under video surveillance — or that the equipment contains tracking devices — could scare off potential thieves.