A Guide to Celebrating Small Business Week 2023

Check Out what Small Business Week 2023 Has in Store for You:

This year marks the return of in-person award ceremonies for the first time since 2019.

Starting Sunday, April 30, the SBA will recognize the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year. They represent the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The winners will be announced on Monday. Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, the free virtual summit will be held.

Looking for ways to get involved? Check out the following Small Business Week daily activities for 2023:

Sunday, April 30

Kick the week off by joining the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) live Facebook events.

You also can check out what’s trending here.

Or follow the SBA’s Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook where the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year continue to be recognized.

Monday, May 1

This is the day of the SBA awards ceremony. Be sure to check back in with the SBA or one of Administrator Guzman’s social media accounts as one of the state/territory winners will be awarded the Small Business Persons of the Year.

After kicking off the week at the awards ceremony, Guzman will then hit the road and visit four cities from May 2-5 - St. Louis, Minneapolis, Phoenix, and Albuquerque. Be sure to continue to follow her and SBA on social media for updates.

Tuesday, May 2

All day (11:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET/8:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. PT)

Part 1: Free Virtual Conference

The SBA is hosting the National Small Business Week 2-day Virtual Summit.

No matter where you’re located, you can join the SBA summit as it’s a virtual event.

This action-packed event includes educational sessions, links you to online business resources, and lets you hear from — and chat with — expert speakers. It’s a good opportunity to learn new business strategies and meet other like-minded business owners.

As we mentioned earlier, the 2023 SBA Summit is free, but it’s important that you register for it.

Tuesday’s live conference webinars include:

Welcome! Explore the virtual summit environment

Visa Economic & Small Business Outlook — Recession: To Be or Not to Be?

Embrace the Connected World: How to Leverage IoT for Small Business

Simple Steps to Write and Follow a Sustainable Business Plan that Ensures You Achieve Your Goals

Small Business Growth in the Age of AI: A Conversation on Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges

Unlock the Power of AI in Email Marketing to Sell More

Getting Creative with Ads

Cybersecurity & Your Small Business

The scheduled times for each webinar can be found here.

Wednesday, May 3

All day (11:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET/8:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. PT)

Part 2: Free Virtual Conference

The SBA free virtual summit continues. If you haven’t already registered, you can do so here.

Wednesday’s live conference webinars include:

Fueling Growth: The Impact Digitizing Payments Has on Your Business

Evolving Your Small Business with the Power of 5G

Small Business Payment Strategies to Optimize Your Payment Processes

Future-Proofing Your Small Business for Long-Term Success

The Future of Commerce: 2023 Edition

Growing Your Business and Making an Impact with E-Commerce

Tapping Tech to Elevate Performance, Productivity, and Profitability

Ushering in the Second Half of 2023: Key Insights for SMBs

The scheduled times for each webinar can be found here.

Thursday, May 4

The SBA isn’t hosting an official event on Thursday, but there’s still plenty of other events, either online or in your area. Find an in-person local event by visiting Eventbrite and searching “Small Business Week.”

SCORE, a resource partner for the SBA, also offers live webinars. Get inspired and sign up for one.

Friday, May 5

Thinking about starting your own business? Here’s a webinar for entrepreneurs you might find worth your time:

10:30-11:00 a.m. ET Daily Business Booster Dose: Business Marketing Strategy for Entrepreneurs

If you’re building your first business and have questions or concerns, you may want to check out this webinar. It will walk you through the steps of starting your own business, from selecting the best business idea to business planning and learning the correct fundamentals that provide your business the best chance to succeed.

General admission is free. Or for $21.25, you can get access to the webinar event’s resources (for 3 months) that go along with it.

Saturday, May 6

If you already have a business, finish the week by focusing on it and connecting with your customers or clients. Here are some ideas:

Share your company story. Why did you start your business? Do you have a passion for solving a particular problem or helping a group of people? Post your company’s story on your website, blog, and social media channels.

Customers love to hear why you do what you do. When you post, make sure to use the hashtag #SmallBusinessWeek to potentially increase your exposure and help other business owners and customers find you.

Show customer appreciation. Small Business Week is the perfect time to thank your customers for their support. Try emailing them or mailing a card. Offer a coupon with your “thank you” — it can be a great marketing opportunity.

Partner with other businesses. The weekend can be a great time to team up with other businesses to offer a deal. For example, if you own a spa, consider finding a local hair salon and offer a dual-promotion. Partnering with other businesses might increase your business’s exposure.

Sign into social media. Connect with your customers online by hosting your own Twitter chat. First, pick a day and time (perhaps on that Saturday), then write down a list of common questions you can answer to help get the conversation started.

You’ll want to pick a hashtag to promote your Twitter chat ahead of time. Learn more about hosting Twitter chats here. They can be a great way to get to know your customers and also get useful business intel.