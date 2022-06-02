[Infographic] Small Businesses: Your Cheat Sheet to Facebook Insights

Facebook is the most frequently used social media platform for small business owners, which is fortunate because of the FB Insights feature.

With over 1.52 billion daily active users, there’s a whole new market of internet users who you have the potential to bring brand awareness to. FB Insights also helps you keep track of and measure your Facebook marketing success with KPIs on your business page.

The main KPIs that Insights looks at for your page are Post Likes, Post Reach, and Engagement. Those three areas help to identify how your content is doing —in fact, it can tell you a whole lot about your content, such as:

Quality of your posts

If you’re posting enough

Which subjects your followers like the most

The best times for you to upload posts

If you’re getting enough engagement from followers

And so much more!

The most significant benefit of Facebook Insights is that it can help you fine-tune the type of content you post organically, which may allow you to save money on your marketing efforts instead of blowing your budget.