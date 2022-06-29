General Liability Insurance

Let’s say you’re refinishing cabinets in a customer’s kitchen. You take a step back to check out your work, but you accidentally knock over the customer’s laptop (which was placed on the kitchen island right behind you). The laptop’s screen breaks, rendering it useless.

Fortunately, your GL policy could help financially cover the costs to repair the screen or replace the laptop altogether. And if your customer sues you for the damages, your policy could cover the costs of hiring an attorney to defend you against the lawsuit (up to your policy limit).

Professional Liability Insurance

Say you’re preparing your client’s taxes and misplace a decimal point. Your client ends up getting audited by the IRS and, as a result, sues you for alleged negligence.

In this scenario, your PL policy could cover the costs to hire a lawyer to defend you. Additionally, your policy could pay out any claims related to the lawsuit (as always, up to your policy limit).

Bottom line: general liability and professional liability policies help cover different types of liability you could face in your industry.

So if you typically work on client properties or have a physical storefront, general liability insurance may make the most sense for you.

If, however, you’re in the business of advising clients or providing them with financial services, professional liability insurance may be a good option.

Want to learn more about which coverage might be best for your business? We can help with that. As one of the leading online insurance platforms, we make it our business to protect your business. Just answer a few easy questions and get free insurance quotes from some of the nation’s most trusted insurers.

Once you see the one you like, you can select it and buy it right online, with many insurers offering immediate proof of coverage.

And if you get stuck at any point, one of our U.S.-based insurance agents can help. Give us a call at 844-654-7272 and we’ll be happy to chat with you!