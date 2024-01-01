Nice to Meet You!
Why did you start your business?
Maybe you started your business because you have a passion. Perhaps you have a special skill that’s in huge demand. Or maybe you just had that burning desire to be your own boss.
No matter why you started your business, we know one thing: You definitely didn’t do it just to spend your valuable time trying to find the right insurance coverage.
That’s where we come in.
Simply Business is more than our name. It’s how we approach small business insurance:
Make it clear. Make it simple. Make it affordable!
Founded in 2005 (now with offices in Boston and London), Simply Business is an online business insurance brokerage that specializes in one thing: protecting the business you’re working hard to build.
Whether you’re looking for landscaping insurance or insurance for accountants, we’ll help you find the right coverage at the right place. We serve a diverse range of customers and are proud to help you find coverage that's as unique as your business. Just tell us a bit about your business, and we’ll find affordable quotes from top insurance providers. Pick the coverage you need and relax - you’re done!
We simplify insurance so you can focus on doing what you do best: Building your business!
