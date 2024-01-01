What Is Covered Under an Inland Marine Insurance Policy?

An inland marine policy can financially protect you if your property is damaged or stolen. But what kind of property is actually covered?

An inland marine policy typically covers property that is:

In transit

On movable vehicles

Stored offsite

If your property is damaged or stolen, it likely will need to be repaired or replaced. Your inland marine policy can help to cover the cost of repairs or replacements, up to your policy's limit.

You may take precautions to protect your property. But even so, you could still experience theft or an event that causes damage. In that case, having coverage can reduce your risk of being put in financial jeopardy.

Why Do I Need Inland Marine Insurance?

Imagine you experienced one of the above scenarios. And unfortunately, you didn't have inland marine coverage.

You would face replacing valuable tools and other property out of your personal savings. That kind of money could put your company in financial risk.

You may think to yourself, I'm so careful. There's no way anyone could steal or damage my property.

But remember: You can't control or predict the actions of others. That's why inland marine insurance is so important. It can help you prepare for the financial risk you may face as the result of an incident out of your control.

An added benefit of having an inland marine policy is the peace of mind you can give to companies you rent equipment from. Having coverage means that if your tools get damaged or stolen, they're less likely to be liable for repairs and replacements.

Let's think of it from their perspective. Your decision to take this responsible step can potentially save them time and money too.

How Does Inland Marine Insurance Work?

Inland marine insurance is a type of coverage that financially protects you from risks like tool and equipment damage and theft. You have the option of paying your premium annually or monthly. You choose whichever works best for your business.

Once you buy your policy, we'll send you a certificate of insurance. You can keep this for your records. Feel free to display your certificate. If you have a physical space, like a workshop, you could display it in the storefront. Or if you have a digital space, like a website, you could post it on your homepage.

Your coverage will come in handy if anything happens to your movable property (such as your tools and equipment). And that's a possibility, especially if you travel to do your job.

Your policy also can protect you if your business has possession of someone else's property that gets damaged or stolen. In that case, your policy may cover repairs and replacements, up to the policy’s limit.

For example, you rent a pressure washer from another small business for one of your projects. Since you’ve rented it for three months, you keep it in your storage unit. After all, you may need it again before the end of the lease.

Unfortunately, a tornado rolls through the town where your storage area is. Its path takes it right through your storage unit.

Some of your tools are scattered. Others are destroyed, including the rented pressure washer.

In this scenario, you could face paying the other small business for the cost of a new pressure washer. That money could have to come out of the funds you'd saved for other business expenses.

This would be on top of the money you spend to repair your own damaged tools.

With an inland marine policy, though, you could be covered for the cost of replacing the pressure washer, up to your policy's limit.

Sure, you won't need your policy if nothing unexpected happens.

But if it does, you'll be glad you have it. Without inland marine insurance, you could lose time replacing your property. Replacement could also come as quite the expense!