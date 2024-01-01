Do I Need Business Insurance to Sell on Etsy?

Etsy doesn’t currently require that you have insurance to sell or operate an online store. However, if that sounds like you’re off the hook, think again.

As a business owner, it’s up to you to set your business up for success. And that means protecting it with Etsy business insurance. People sue businesses for many reasons, which is why you may need to protect yourself with more than one policy.

Here are three types of policies we typically recommend for Etsy sellers to consider:

Ecommerce insurance

As an online merchant, you may not be interacting with your customers. But your customers are interacting with your products, which can potentially lead to product liability claims. That’s why you need Ecommerce business insurance, which typically includes general liability insurance (also referred to as “GL” insurance).

A GL insurance policy typically helps cover incidents such as:

Third-party bodily injury

Third-party property damage

Product liability

Advertising injury

And more

For Etsy sellers, product liability coverage is especially important since it may protect you in the event a customer claims that a product from your Etsy store caused them damage in some way.

Let’s say you sell men's grooming products. A customer purchases your beard oil kit and breaks out in a terrible rash after using it. The beard oil contains coconut oil, which he is allergic to. Unfortunately, you didn’t list that ingredient in the description on your Etsy page.

As a result, the customer sues your Etsy store. In this scenario, you’d likely be financially responsible for the cost of the claim, plus legal fees, if you have to defend yourself in court.

Did you know that the average cost of a product liability claim can be in excess of $7 million? That’s enough to put a small Etsy store out of business! However, with general liability insurance, there’s a good chance you won’t have to pay out-of-pocket expenses.

GL insurance can cover a lot of the risks you face as an online business, including financial damages you’re ordered to pay as a result of a covered claim and attorney’s fees (up to your policy limits).

There are other benefits to having Ecommerce insurance. It also can help reduce many financial risks you may face for claims associated with advertising injury, and third-party accidents.