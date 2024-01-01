What Type of Insurance Do I Need for My Painting Business?

Buying an insurance policy can seem overwhelming. With so many providers talking about their bundles and discounts, how can you know what type of painters insurance you actually need that will provide the coverage you’re looking for?

Well, we've broken down exactly what type of insurance we recommend:

Commercial General Liability Insurance

Commercial general liability (GL) insurance for painters protects you from associated costs of third-party accidents, property damages, bodily injury to a third party, and more. Commercial general liability coverage also protects you from on-the-job incidents such as your equipment being stolen or damaged.

The last thing you want as a business owner is to pay for those incidents out of pocket. That's exactly what would happen if you didn’t have commercial general liability insurance.

In the context of painters, imagine that while you're painting in a customer's home, you accidentally spill bright blue paint on an expensive Oriental rug. The customer is furious and files a property damage claim against you.

If you didn’t carry painters liability insurance, you'd have to pay for the damage to the rug out of your own pocket. However, if you were insured, your policy could cover the cost of replacing the rug plus potential other fees incurred as a result of the damage — such as the customer hiring an attorney and suing you.

So what does general liability insurance usually cover?