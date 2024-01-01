What Does Business Insurance Cover? What's Typically Included?

Here are some kinds of business insurance that owners typically include as part of their business coverage:

General liability insurance

A foundational coverage to help handle costs from third-party accidents, third-party property damage, and bodily injury. Learn more.

Professional liability insurance

This can provide coverage for damages and legal costs for mistakes or negligence claims. Learn more.

Workers’ compensation insurance

You can protect your business and help take care of employees who get sick or injured on the job from work-related activities or exposure. Learn more.

Errors & omissions insurance

This can cover the costs of legal claims or damage caused by errors or unintentional omissions from your work. Learn more.

Sole proprietor workers’ compensation insurance

This coverage can provide workers’ comp benefits for business owners who don’t have employees. Learn more.

Cyber insurance

You can be covered against claims associated with stolen customer data, cyberattacks, breaches, and fraud. Learn more.

Business personal property insurance

This can help cover the cost of replacing or repairing equipment, furniture, fixtures, and inventory that you own, use, or rent inside your workspace. Learn more.

Also known as Inland Marine insurance, this coverage financially protects the tools and equipment you use while in transport or on a jobsite. Learn more.

Business owner’s policy insurance

This typically combines general liability, business interruption, property insurance, and more, all in one convenient package. Learn more.

Not sure what you may need? Check out the helpful guides in our Resource Center.