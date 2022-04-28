How to Announce Price Increases to Customers without Losing Them

Tips on How to Announce a Price Increase

If you’ve decided to increase your prices, don’t approach the situation with a sense of dread. Embrace it. Customers are likely to understand that price increases are necessary for your business to succeed. And your loyal customers will want you to stay in business!

It’s important to think through your communication plan to find the best way to inform your customers of a price increase. Every business is unique, so the approach for an online store may be different from that of a local contractor.

If you run a small business with a few clients, inform them in person or over the phone. If you need to reach a large audience, send a personalized letter or email that includes everything they need to know.

Here are 10 tips on how to announce a price increase to customers.

1. Be transparent.

Be clear and direct about your price increase. If your customers are fully informed regarding the changes, they are likely to be more understanding and willing to accept them. Transparency shows that you have nothing to hide, which may help strengthen your customers’ confidence in your business.

To be fully transparent, publish your price increases on your website and direct your customers to any new terms and conditions. Don’t pressure your customers to commit to anything. If you allow them to make an informed decision, they are more likely to remain loyal customers.

If your business is small enough to speak with your customers in person or by phone, you might want to. The announcement of a price increase can be surprising for customers, so it’s important to communicate the information directly and thoughtfully.

As mentioned before, depending on your type of business, an in-person conversation may be impossible. But that doesn’t mean you can’t provide personal attention when you announce your price increase.

An email or letter is acceptable for many customers, as long as it doesn’t begin with “Dear Customer.” Instead, use your customer’s name, and provide a way for them to reach out to you directly if they have any questions or concerns.

3. Give them advance notice.

No one wants to be surprised by a price increase. If your customer hears about your increase from another customer or when they receive an invoice, they may not be too happy about it.

Give your customers enough time to come to terms with your new pricing. After all, they may have to adjust their budget or consider alternative options. The more advance notice you can give, the easier it will be for your customers to keep working with you.

4. Provide them with options.

Let’s face it, prices are skyrocketing on almost everything, and some customers simply won’t be able to pay more for your products or services. In this case, you may want to offer options for your loyal customers.

To retain customers, let them pay upfront at the current price. They won’t pay more, but you will get payments sooner. Another option is to redirect them to a lower-priced product or service that fits their budget. This is an excellent option for customers who may be paying for features or services they’re actually not using.

When you give your existing customers options, it shows that you’re focused on their needs and that you value them as customers.

5. Make sure your staff is informed.

If an employee were to charge a customer the wrong price, it would be a frustrating and embarrassing experience. Before announcing your new pricing structure, make sure your employees understand the new pricing.

And remember that price agreement with your loyal customer (see tip number 4)? Make sure your employees understand specific details about your offerings so there aren’t any miscommunications. You don’t want to put a customer in the awkward position of challenging a bill.

Make sure to update your marketing materials and presentations with the latest information about your pricing structure. Use your business website to highlight your new prices. In other words, don’t bury them at the bottom of a page. If you don’t have a price page on your website, now might be a good time to create one.

7. Take time to explain.

Price increases can be frustrating for customers, especially if they’ve been paying the same price for your product or service for years. Your customers are less likely to be wary of a price increase if they understand its rationale.

Provide customers with an explanation for the changes. You may have multiple reasons, such as higher material costs, new services or features, additional staff, or increased operating costs.

One thing you don’t want to do is imply that you’re chasing profits. This sends a negative message to your customers and may harm your business’s image. Keep the focus on customer satisfaction and the value your business will continue to deliver.

8. Be confident.

If your announcement sounds regretful, it may send a message that you’ve somehow failed. And that’s not the case. Raising your prices may be the best way for your business to succeed, so don’t apologize for it. Approach the topic with positivity.

Focus on the future of your small business. Reinforce that you are committed to providing the best value to your customers while you continue to grow. Justify the price increase and show how it will help meet your customers’ needs.

9. Express your appreciation.

It goes without saying that you should thank your customers for their support and loyalty. A price increase is never easy news to deliver, but this allows you to reinforce the reasons behind your decision. Be polite and genuine, and thank your customers for their understanding and continued patronage.

10. Answer their questions.

No matter how well you communicate your price increases, there may be customers who have questions or want to know more. It may be that they are confused, concerned, or simply curious. Make sure your customers know that they can reach out to you with questions or concerns at any time.

If you find that many customers are confused by your announcement, it’s time to revisit your communication plan. Consult with one or two trusted customers to find out what’s lacking, and adjust your message accordingly.

The bottom line: Announcing price increases to customers may be uncomfortable, but it’s an inevitable part of business. Remember to focus more on the value you bring than the prices you charge. Price increase or not, your customer may realize it’s better to remain a loyal customer than to look elsewhere.