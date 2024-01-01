Simply Business homepage
Call Us(844) 654-7272
Get a QuoteSign In
hero_arrow_8.svg

Brick & Mortar Retail

Compare affordable Brick & Mortar Retail policies online. insured for as low as $21.25/month.*

What's your trade/profession?
Get a Quote

Simply Business is pleased to provide tailored insurance options from:

  • Accredited America
  • ABIC Insurance
  • Arch Insurance America
  • biBERK Business Insurance
  • Cerity Insurance
  • Clear Blue Insurance
  • CNA Insurance
  • Frank Winston Crum Insurance
  • Harborway Insurance
  • Hiscox Insurance
  • Markel Insurance
  • Preferra Insurance Company RRG
  • RLI Insurance
  • SolePro Insurance
  • Travelers Insurance
  • USG Insurance Services, Inc.

Insurance that Puts Your Business First.

Running a successful retail shop requires putting your customers first. Treat them like royalty and chances are good you’ll have a customer for life.

But while the customer might be king, you still need to protect the throne – with insurance. That’s where we come in.

At Simply Business, we’ll give you our undivided attention. Not only are we committed to finding you brick and mortar retail insurance that meets your needs, but we make it quick, easy and affordable.

Spend a few minutes online or give us a call and we’ll get to work with some of the nation’s most trusted insurers to find coverage for your business.

Trade Categories

Clothing stores

Florist

Locksmith

WorkersComp.png

*Monthly payment calculations (i) do not include initial premium down payment and (ii) may vary by state, insurance provider, and nature of your business. Averages based on July-September 2023 data of 10% of our total policies sold.

Brick & Mortar Retail

INSURANCE

Business InsuranceGeneral Liability InsuranceWorkers Compensation InsuranceProfessional Liability InsuranceErrors & Omissions InsuranceSole Proprietors Workers CompensationCyber InsuranceSelf-Employed Insurance

BUSINESSES

Contractors InsuranceCleaners InsuranceE-commerce InsuranceHandyman InsuranceHome Improvement Contractor InsuranceLandscaping InsuranceLawn Care InsurancePhotographers Insurance

ABOUT

About usContact UsCareersSite MapInsurance Providers

SIMPLY U

General BusinessProtect Your BusinessStart Your Business

ADDRESS

Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108

LEGAL

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyPrivacy Notice for CA ResidentsResponsible Disclosure PolicyDo Not Sell or Share My Personal Information (CA Residents)

*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.

© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.