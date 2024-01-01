Compare affordable Brick & Mortar Retail policies online. insured for as low as $21.25/month.*
Simply Business is pleased to provide tailored insurance options from:
Running a successful retail shop requires putting your customers first. Treat them like royalty and chances are good you’ll have a customer for life.
But while the customer might be king, you still need to protect the throne – with insurance. That’s where we come in.
At Simply Business, we’ll give you our undivided attention. Not only are we committed to finding you brick and mortar retail insurance that meets your needs, but we make it quick, easy and affordable.
Spend a few minutes online or give us a call and we’ll get to work with some of the nation’s most trusted insurers to find coverage for your business.
*Monthly payment calculations (i) do not include initial premium down payment and (ii) may vary by state, insurance provider, and nature of your business. Averages based on July-September 2023 data of 10% of our total policies sold.
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.