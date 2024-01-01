Find Affordable Policies Made Especially for Landscapers Like You.
As a landscaper, you’re dealing with more than just inclement weather and slow seasons. From accidents with lawn care tools and machinery to unhappy customers, you need an insurance policy that has you covered.
Simply Business offers landscaping insurance policies that protect you from risks that surface as you build and run your business. Getting the coverage you deserve is easy, too. Answer a few simple questions, compare free quotes from insurers who truly get landscapers, and choose the one that best fits your business.
There may be different policies for your landscaping business, depending on your specific needs. Below are the three main policies you may want to consider for business liability coverage:
General liability insurance — otherwise known as commercial general liability (CGL) insurance — is a type of policy that covers your landscaping business from costs as a result of third-party accidents, property damage, bodily injury, lawsuits alleging damage, and more.
If you don’t have general liability insurance, you run the risk of being responsible for any costs that come with running a landscaping business. With the average costs of reputational damage being upwards of $50,000, small businesses can’t afford not to be insured.
To put this in perspective, let’s say a customer trips over a leaf blower left out in their yard while you’re wrapping up a landscaping project. The customer is injured and irate, and they sue you for their injuries. As a result, the medical bills and court fees result in thousands of dollars. What do you do in this situation?
If you don’t have proper landscaping general liability insurance, you would have to pay those costs out of pocket. But with the right policy, you’re likely covered. Not only are the court fees covered, but typically so are the injured customer’s medical bills and any other associated costs.
So what could your general liability insurance policy cover? Here’s a quick summary:
But what about the things general liability insurance doesn’t cover?
Also, it’s important to make sure your equipment is covered if something is stolen or damaged. Some general liability insurance policies include some type of contents coverage, which is the insurance that protects you in case your tools are damaged or stolen.
From lawn mowers and weed whackers to shovels, rakes, and trowels, as a landscaper, you likely work with a lot of different tools and machines at any given time. Plus, in most states, you’re legally required to carry workers compensation insurance.
Accidents happen, which means it’s important to have the proper coverage to not only protect yourself but your employees, too.
For example, what if an employee were to drop a heavy shovel and break their foot? Or if an employee is injured while using lawn shears? Talk about some big medical bills! Your workers compensation policy will not only cover your employee’s medical bills, but it can cover other related expenses, such as time missed from work and rehabilitation expenses.
It’s imperative that landscapers have adequate workers compensation coverage. Even if we think we’re being as careful as possible, accidents can happen. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in 2017 more than 229,000 workplace injuries due to contact with objects and equipment were so serious that they resulted in time away from work. What’s more, the cost of work injuries in the U.S. that same year was $161.5 billion. That’s not a typo.
Workers compensation insurance for landscapers can cover:
There’s no question that running a landscaping business is costly, especially if you’re in the early stages and purchasing equipment, vehicles, marketing, etc. The thought of adding premium costs to the equation can seem daunting.
You may be wondering, “how much is landscaping insurance and is it worth it?” The truth is that the cost of insurance for your landscaping business is a fraction compared to what you’ll spend if you get sued by a customer or if an employee gets injured on the job. Plus, if it’s legally required to have insurance coverage in your state, the repercussions of not having a policy could be major.
With business liability coverage, not only do you have peace of mind knowing that you and your family are covered, but you know your employees and customers are taken care of, too. Small businesses that are insured are seen as more legitimate to customers than those without insurance. Having a current liability insurance policy is a vote of confidence that’s great for business.
Currently, our landscaping policy premiums vary depending on how many employees you have, where you’re located, what types of services you provide, your estimated revenue, and more. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the average costs that small business owners are at the risk of paying without the safety net of a policy.
It depends on where you live! Some states require it, while others don’t. If you aren’t sure if you legally need to have liability coverage, feel free to contact us, and one of our insurance agents will assist you.
Even if your state doesn’t require you to have liability coverage for your landscaping company, there are a number of reasons why you should, including:
Yes! You can deduct the cost of your insurance premiums when filing taxes for your business. However, we recommend that you check with an accountant to learn more about this deduction for your particular business.
The amount of coverage we recommend will depend on several factors, including:
Our quote form makes it easy to see how much coverage you’ll need. If you have questions or need more information, our licensed insurance agents are standing by ready to help.
Before you purchase a policy, it’s important to have the full picture in front of you. That way, when requesting a quote, you’ll be able to see it instantly.
Make sure you have the following information when you call:
It may, depending on your state. Luckily, our quote process provides you with the specific information you need for your state. Plus, our licensed insurance agents can help you understand your state’s specific requirements for landscaping liability coverage.
A landscaping liability policy that includes general liability and workers compensation typically covers:
Your business insurance policy can be customized to fit what your business needs to thrive.
There are several factors that go into determining the cost of a landscaping policy, including:
If you’re wondering how much is insurance for a landscaping business, we can help out. Just click here to answer a few questions about your business and see your free quotes fast.
If you offer other services besides landscaping, our licensed insurance agents can help you find the right policy for your business.
Simply Business is an online business insurance brokerage that makes it easy to compare and buy coverage from top insurers. With over a decade of experience, we make the process of understanding and buying a policy clear and simple for small business owners.
We pride ourselves on making business insurance:
Fast and Affordable: You have better things to focus on, like running your business. Our policies are fast, affordable, and ready when you are.
Tailored to You: Forget one-size-fits-all insurance. Get the protection your business needs, when you need it most.
Flexible with Coverage: Whether you need increased coverage for the busy season or policies for a large project, Simply Business can help.
You work hard to grow your landscaping business, so shouldn’t you have the best protection?
