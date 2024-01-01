Insurance Claims

Got a claim? Let us help connect you to the right people.
If you’re on this page, it’s safe to say you need to file a claim. We’re sorry to hear that, and we’re 100% committed to connecting you to the right people so you can file your claim ASAP.
Use the following steps to connect to your policyholder to file your claim:
Your policy documents should have details on who holds your insurance policy. If you don’t have a physical copy of your policy, check your email address. We emailed your policy documents out at the time of purchase, so you should be able to pull up a digital copy.
If you can’t find your documents, give us a call at (855) 769-6958 or email us at [email protected] so we can provide you with a new copy.
Once you’ve found your insurance provider, find their contact details below and follow their instructions to make a claim.
We are here for you to report your claim 24 hours a day, every day.
Phone Number: 1-800-243-2490
Online Claim Reporting: https://www.constitutionstateservices.com/report-a-claim
Once the claim had been initially routed through the FNOL process managed by Sedgewick, if it is determined that the claim will be handled by the TPA, the policyholder will be provided the CSS claim reporting number.
Phone Number: 1-866-984-3318
Hours of Operation: Mon - Fri, 8 am to 5 pm EST
Online Claim Reporting: http://www.americanbuildersins.com/Claims
Email Address:
Fax Number: 866-266-3630
Email Address:
Phone Number: 877-688-2724
Mailing Address:
Arch Insurance Group
Attn: Professional Liability Claims
1299 Farnam Street, Suite 500
Omaha, NE 68102
Phone Number: 1-833-933-3422
Hours of Operation: Mon - Fri, 9 am to 5 pm EST
Online Claim Reporting: https://axiscapital.com/claims
Email Address:
Phone Number: 1-844-472-0966
Online Claim Reporting: https://www.biberk.com/policyholders/claims
Email Address:
Phone Number: 844-423-7489
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 5pm ET
Online Claim Reporting: https://www.cerity.com/contact-us/
Phone Number: 888-552-6654
Hours of Operation: 24/7
Email Address:
Mailing Address:
CNA – Claims Reporting
P.O. Box 8317
Chicago, IL 60680-8317
Fax Number: 866-773-7504
Email Address:
Phone Number: 888-552-6654
Hours of Operation: 24/7
Online Claim Reporting: https://www.fwcruminsurance.com/file-a-claim/
Email Address:
File a claim via phone: 1-844-333-7401
Please reference your individual policy number and the contract number 9185.
File a claim online:
Online Claim Reporting for General Liability policies - please click HERE (For GL policies, please reference your policy similar to HBWXXXXXXXXXX)
Online Claim Reporting for Inland Marine policies - please click HERE (For IM policies, please reference your policy similar to HBIMXXXXXXXXXX)
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 7am – 10pm ET
Online Claim: https://quote.hiscox.com/portalserver/report-a-claim/
Phone Number: 1-800-362-7535
Hours of Operation: 24/7
Online Claim Reporting: https://www.markelinsurance.com/file-a-claim
Email Address:
Phone Number: 1-855-835-2160
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday, 9am - 4:30pm ET
Email Address:
Phone Number: 800-444-0406
Fax Number: 866-692-6796
Email Address:
For Workers Compensation coverage:
Online Claim Reporting: https://www.benchmarkinsco.com/insurance-claims
For accident policy provided through the Solo X product:
Call Combined Insurance at: 1-800-544-9382
Phone Number: 1-800-238-6225
Hours of Operation: 24/7
Online Claim Reporting: https://www.travelers.com/claims/report-claim/business
Email Address:
Phone Number: 1-800-842-8496
Fax Number: 1-888-460-6622
Hours of Operation: 24/7
Email Address:
Claims Department AXIS Insurance
P.O. Box 4470 Alpharetta, GA 30023-4470
Phone Number (Toll-Free): (866) 259-5435
Phone Number: (678) 746-9000
Fax Number: (678) 746-9315
Email Address:
If you’re still having trouble getting in touch with your policyholder or your insurance provider can’t find your policy, give us a call. Our #1 goal is to make sure your claim is handled quickly and with the care you deserve.
Give us a call at (855) 769-6958 or email us at [email protected].
