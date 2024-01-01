Simply Business homepage
Insurance Claims

Got a claim? Let us help connect you to the right people.

Let’s get your claim filed.

If you’re on this page, it’s safe to say you need to file a claim. We’re sorry to hear that, and we’re 100% committed to connecting you to the right people so you can file your claim ASAP.

Use the following steps to connect to your policyholder to file your claim:

Step 1: Find your policy documents.

Your policy documents should have details on who holds your insurance policy. If you don’t have a physical copy of your policy, check your email address. We emailed your policy documents out at the time of purchase, so you should be able to pull up a digital copy.

If you can’t find your documents, give us a call at (855) 769-6958 or email us at [email protected] so we can provide you with a new copy.

Step 2: Contact your carrier.

Once you’ve found your insurance provider, find their contact details below and follow their instructions to make a claim.

Accredited America

Micro Business General Liability Program

We are here for you to report your claim 24 hours a day, every day.

Phone Number: 1-800-243-2490

Online Claim Reporting: https://www.constitutionstateservices.com/report-a-claim

Amazon General Liability Program

Once the claim had been initially routed through the FNOL process managed by Sedgewick, if it is determined that the claim will be handled by the TPA, the policyholder will be provided the CSS claim reporting number.

We are here for you to report your claim 24 hours a day, every day.

Phone Number: 1-800-243-2490

American Builders Insurance Company (ABIC)

Phone Number: 1-866-984-3318

Hours of Operation: Mon - Fri, 8 am to 5 pm EST

Online Claim Reporting: http://www.americanbuildersins.com/Claims

Email Address:

[email protected]

GATSBY_EMPTY_ALT

Arch Insurance

Fax Number: 866-266-3630

Email Address:

[email protected]

Phone Number: 877-688-2724

Mailing Address:

Arch Insurance Group

Attn: Professional Liability Claims

1299 Farnam Street, Suite 500

Omaha, NE 68102

AXIS Insurance

Phone Number: 1-833-933-3422

Hours of Operation: Mon - Fri, 9 am to 5 pm EST

Online Claim Reporting: https://axiscapital.com/claims

Email Address:

[email protected]

biBERK

Phone Number: 1-844-472-0966

Online Claim Reporting: https://www.biberk.com/policyholders/claims

Email Address:

[email protected]

Cerity Insurance

Phone Number: 844-423-7489

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 5pm ET

Online Claim Reporting: https://www.cerity.com/contact-us/

Clear Blue Insurance Company

Phone Number: 888-552-6654

Hours of Operation: 24/7

Email Address:

[email protected]

CNA

Mailing Address:

CNA – Claims Reporting

P.O. Box 8317

Chicago, IL 60680-8317

Fax Number: 866-773-7504

Email Address:

[email protected]

Frank Winston Crum

Phone Number: 888-552-6654

Hours of Operation: 24/7

Online Claim Reporting: https://www.fwcruminsurance.com/file-a-claim/

Email Address:

[email protected]

Harborway Insurance

File a claim via phone: 1-844-333-7401

Please reference your individual policy number and the contract number 9185.

File a claim online:

Online Claim Reporting for General Liability policies - please click HERE (For GL policies, please reference your policy similar to HBWXXXXXXXXXX)

Online Claim Reporting for Inland Marine policies - please click HERE (For IM policies, please reference your policy similar to HBIMXXXXXXXXXX)

Hiscox

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 7am – 10pm ET

Online Claim: https://quote.hiscox.com/portalserver/report-a-claim/

Markel

Phone Number: 1-800-362-7535

Hours of Operation: 24/7

Online Claim Reporting: https://www.markelinsurance.com/file-a-claim

Email Address:

[email protected]

Preferra Insurance Company Risk Retention Group

Phone Number: 1-855-835-2160

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday, 9am - 4:30pm ET

Email Address:

[email protected]

RLI Insurance

Phone Number: 800-444-0406

Fax Number: 866-692-6796

Email Address:

[email protected]

SolePro Insurance

For Workers Compensation coverage:

Online Claim Reporting: https://www.benchmarkinsco.com/insurance-claims

For accident policy provided through the Solo X product:

Call Combined Insurance at: 1-800-544-9382

Travelers General Liability Insurance

Phone Number: 1-800-238-6225

Hours of Operation: 24/7

Online Claim Reporting: https://www.travelers.com/claims/report-claim/business

Email Address:

[email protected]

Travelers Professional Liability Insurance

Phone Number: 1-800-842-8496

Fax Number: 1-888-460-6622

Hours of Operation: 24/7

Email Address:

[email protected]

USG Insurance Services, Inc.

Claims Department AXIS Insurance

P.O. Box 4470 Alpharetta, GA 30023-4470

Phone Number (Toll-Free): (866) 259-5435

Phone Number: (678) 746-9000

Fax Number: (678) 746-9315

Email Address:

[email protected]

Step 3: Let us know how we can help!

If you’re still having trouble getting in touch with your policyholder or your insurance provider can’t find your policy, give us a call. Our #1 goal is to make sure your claim is handled quickly and with the care you deserve.

Give us a call at (855) 769-6958 or email us at [email protected].

