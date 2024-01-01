Insurance Claims

Let’s get your claim filed.

If you’re on this page, it’s safe to say you need to file a claim. We’re sorry to hear that, and we’re 100% committed to connecting you to the right people so you can file your claim ASAP.

Use the following steps to connect to your policyholder to file your claim:

Step 1: Find your policy documents.

Your policy documents should have details on who holds your insurance policy. If you don’t have a physical copy of your policy, check your email address. We emailed your policy documents out at the time of purchase, so you should be able to pull up a digital copy.

If you can’t find your documents, give us a call at (855) 769-6958 or email us at [email protected] so we can provide you with a new copy.

Step 2: Contact your carrier.

Once you’ve found your insurance provider, find their contact details below and follow their instructions to make a claim.

Accredited America Micro Business General Liability Program We are here for you to report your claim 24 hours a day, every day. Phone Number: 1-800-243-2490 Online Claim Reporting: https://www.constitutionstateservices.com/report-a-claim Amazon General Liability Program Once the claim had been initially routed through the FNOL process managed by Sedgewick, if it is determined that the claim will be handled by the TPA, the policyholder will be provided the CSS claim reporting number. We are here for you to report your claim 24 hours a day, every day. Phone Number: 1-800-243-2490

American Builders Insurance Company (ABIC) Phone Number: 1-866-984-3318 Hours of Operation: Mon - Fri, 8 am to 5 pm EST Online Claim Reporting: http://www.americanbuildersins.com/Claims Email Address: [email protected]

Arch Insurance Fax Number: 866-266-3630 Email Address: [email protected] Phone Number: 877-688-2724 Mailing Address: Arch Insurance Group Attn: Professional Liability Claims 1299 Farnam Street, Suite 500 Omaha, NE 68102

AXIS Insurance Phone Number: 1-833-933-3422 Hours of Operation: Mon - Fri, 9 am to 5 pm EST Online Claim Reporting: https://axiscapital.com/claims Email Address: [email protected]

biBERK Phone Number: 1-844-472-0966 Online Claim Reporting: https://www.biberk.com/policyholders/claims Email Address: [email protected]

Cerity Insurance Phone Number: 844-423-7489 Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 5pm ET Online Claim Reporting: https://www.cerity.com/contact-us/

Clear Blue Insurance Company Phone Number: 888-552-6654 Hours of Operation: 24/7 Email Address: [email protected]

CNA Mailing Address: CNA – Claims Reporting P.O. Box 8317 Chicago, IL 60680-8317 Fax Number: 866-773-7504 Email Address: [email protected]

Frank Winston Crum Phone Number: 888-552-6654 Hours of Operation: 24/7 Online Claim Reporting: https://www.fwcruminsurance.com/file-a-claim/ Email Address: [email protected]

Harborway Insurance File a claim via phone: 1-844-333-7401 Please reference your individual policy number and the contract number 9185. File a claim online: Online Claim Reporting for General Liability policies - please click HERE (For GL policies, please reference your policy similar to HBWXXXXXXXXXX) Online Claim Reporting for Inland Marine policies - please click HERE (For IM policies, please reference your policy similar to HBIMXXXXXXXXXX)

Hiscox Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday, 7am – 10pm ET Online Claim: https://quote.hiscox.com/portalserver/report-a-claim/

Markel Phone Number: 1-800-362-7535 Hours of Operation: 24/7 Online Claim Reporting: https://www.markelinsurance.com/file-a-claim Email Address: [email protected]

Preferra Insurance Company Risk Retention Group Phone Number: 1-855-835-2160 Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday, 9am - 4:30pm ET Email Address: [email protected]

RLI Insurance Phone Number: 800-444-0406 Fax Number: 866-692-6796 Email Address: [email protected]

SolePro Insurance For Workers Compensation coverage: Online Claim Reporting: https://www.benchmarkinsco.com/insurance-claims For accident policy provided through the Solo X product: Call Combined Insurance at: 1-800-544-9382

Travelers General Liability Insurance Phone Number: 1-800-238-6225 Hours of Operation: 24/7 Online Claim Reporting: https://www.travelers.com/claims/report-claim/business Email Address: [email protected] Travelers Professional Liability Insurance Phone Number: 1-800-842-8496 Fax Number: 1-888-460-6622 Hours of Operation: 24/7 Email Address: [email protected]

USG Insurance Services, Inc. Claims Department AXIS Insurance P.O. Box 4470 Alpharetta, GA 30023-4470 Phone Number (Toll-Free): (866) 259-5435 Phone Number: (678) 746-9000 Fax Number: (678) 746-9315 Email Address: [email protected]

Step 3: Let us know how we can help!

If you’re still having trouble getting in touch with your policyholder or your insurance provider can’t find your policy, give us a call. Our #1 goal is to make sure your claim is handled quickly and with the care you deserve.

Give us a call at (855) 769-6958 or email us at [email protected].