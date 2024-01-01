Compare affordable Building & Construction policies online.
Simply Business is pleased to provide tailored insurance options from:
Whether you’re a contractor, engineer, or carpenter, you know that good work starts with skill, but ends with quality tools. Having the right equipment can help you not only to finish the job, but to go above and beyond for your clients.
Simply Business® knows that commercial insurance isn’t just paperwork — it’s another tool in your toolbox. We help builders and contractors find the right coverage for the job.
Let us know a little about your business, and we’ll shop options from leading carriers and have a quote ready for you in minutes. We’ll craft custom coverage for your business’s unique needs.
Let’s get started.
Building & Construction:
*Monthly payment calculations (i) do not include initial premium down payment and (ii) may vary by state, insurance provider, and nature of your business. Averages based on July-September 2023 data of 10% of our total policies sold.
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.