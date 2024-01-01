Simply Business homepage
Call Us(844) 654-7272
Get a QuoteSign In

Business Insurance FAQs

Business Insurance
Business Insurance FAQs

What is Business Insurance?

What is General Liability Insurance?

What is Professional Liability Insurance?

What is Workers Compensation Insurance?

What is Business Owner's Insurance?

INSURANCE

Business InsuranceGeneral Liability InsuranceWorkers Compensation InsuranceProfessional Liability InsuranceErrors & Omissions InsuranceSole Proprietors Workers CompensationCyber InsuranceSelf-Employed Insurance

BUSINESSES

Contractors InsuranceCleaners InsuranceE-commerce InsuranceHandyman InsuranceHome Improvement Contractor InsuranceLandscaping InsuranceLawn Care InsurancePhotographers Insurance

ABOUT

About usContact UsCareersSite MapInsurance Providers

SIMPLY U

General BusinessProtect Your BusinessStart Your Business

ADDRESS

Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108

LEGAL

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyPrivacy Notice for CA ResidentsResponsible Disclosure Policy

*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.

© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.