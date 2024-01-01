Discover the Power of a Partnership With a Leading Digital Business Insurance Platform.
Looking to add an in-demand product to your portfolio - without lifting a finger?
Then it’s time to partner with Simply Business.
We’re an online platform that connects small businesses with insurance coverage options from leading insurers. Our robust digital experience makes it possible for people to compare quotes and pick the policy that works best for their needs, budget, and more.
By partnering with Simply Business, you can add even more value to your offerings by connecting small business owners with a product they need: business insurance.
Become a Simply Business partner today by sending us an email at [email protected].
Connecting your customers to business insurance solutions is a convenient and easy win for your bottom line.
No nonsense, no bull: We offer clear and transparent lead pricing, so you know exactly what to expect.
Our ability to easily integrate with your data means you can start earning new revenue faster.
Adding business insurance to your product offerings can boost revenue, while delivering value to your customers.
Our data nerds will pinpoint exactly how much your revenue is growing from our partnership.
People make the difference at Simply Business - and we’re all about delivering exceptional partnership experiences.
Business insurance is a pivotal (and often required) part of owning and operating a successful small business. That’s why it remains a high-demand, recession-resistant product offering.
We help small business owners cut through the confusion of finding the right policy by:
We also complement the digital experience with a team of licensed insurance agents who routinely deliver exceptional customer experiences.
Finally, our online platform is supplemented with a self-service COI center, an entrepreneurial resources hub, and a small business advice blog.
Bottom line? Simply Business offers a truly unique approach to the typical insurance-buying experience, because we put the customer first.
Whether you’re testing a new revenue stream or looking for a white label solution, Simply Business represents the perfect partnership opportunity, thanks to:
Ready to expand your business reach with an exciting name in the insurtech space?
Become a Simply Business partner today by sending us an email at [email protected].
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
