Partner Resources for Our Customers

You can count on our trusted partners to help you find customers, enhance your skills, connect with other business owners, and more.

Business Services

LOGO_Alignable@1x.svg

Alignable

An online network to help small businesses in the US connect, find referrals, and drive leads.

Learn more
LOGO_LosAngelesTimes@1x.svg

LA Times

A leading source of breaking news and more, delivering product information and expert advice in Finance and Insurance.

Learn more

Beauty

LOGO_Luxy@1x.svg

Luxy Beauty

Brows, lashes, microneedling and more with these online beauty courses.

Learn more
LOGO_CosmoAcademy@1x.svg

Cosmopolitan Academy

An online beauty academy with thousands certified in lashes, microblading, and permanent eyeliner.

Learn more

Cleaning Services

LOGO_PioneeringClean@1x.svg

Pioneering Clean

Learn powerful marketing strategies to help bring your home cleaning business to the next level.

Learn more

Health Insurance

LOGO_SimplyInsured@1x.svg

SimplyInsured

The best medical, dental and vision coverage available with small business plans from every carrier. Guaranteed lowest rates.

Learn more

Home Improvement

LOGO_WestHill@1x.svg

Westhill

Connecting homeowners, insurance carriers, and skilled contractors to streamline your home repair.

Learn more
LOGO_ContractorPlus@1x.svg

Contractor+

Collaborative ERP solution for contractors. Everything contractors need to Unite their teams, Impress their clients, and GROW their business.

Learn more
LOGO_Thumbtack@1x.svg

Thumbtack

Grow your business with Thumbtack. Thumbtack connects consumers with pros in the Thumbtack network, giving pros quality leads

Learn more

Looking for more?

Check out our Resource Center. It’s chock full of helpful articles, business insurance education, and time-saving tools & templates.

To the Resource Center
