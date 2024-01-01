What Types of IT Consultant Insurance Do I Need?

You don’t need to be an expert in business insurance to protect your consultancy. Still, you’re probably curious about the basics. We’ll review the three types of insurance you may need, when they’re typically required, and what they may be able to cover. Let’s get started!

General Liability Insurance for IT Consultants

If you’re looking for a comprehensive insurance plan that could cover a variety of scenarios, then look no further than general liability insurance. This jack-of-all-trades insurance policy covers bodily injury, property damage, and third-party accidents, up to your policy limits. For reference, “third-party” is insurance lingo for your clients or vendors. You also may want to add contents coverage, which could help offset your costs if your equipment is lost or stolen.

What would this coverage look like in your business? Here’s a scenario where general liability insurance could protect you:

Imagine you’re working onsite with a client, installing some new hardware. You’re working in close quarters, and you accidentally drop their laptop. The computer is physically damaged, and your client sues you for the replacement cost.

While we’d all like to have cash buffers to cover whatever life throws at us, the reality is that you never know what to expect. The average claim for property damage or accidents in small businesses is $30,000, and without insurance, you’d have to pay that out of pocket. If you had general liability insurance, your policy could potentially offset those costs and preserve your finances.

So what does general liability insurance typically cover in your IT consulting business? Here’s a recap: