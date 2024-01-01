Why You Need Accountant Insurance

Anything can happen—and to anyone.

The truth is, owning a business puts you at risk. In fact, 43% of small business owners say they’ve had to deal with a lawsuit or the threat of one. Even if you work in a “safe” home office, your clients or employees can get injured. You’re also handling your clients’ finances, which is a big job. Just one mistake could cost your business.

At first glance, buying accountant insurance might seem expensive, especially if you’re just starting your business. But you know the numbers—a claim could take your business down if you don’t have the right insurance in place.

At Simply Business, we want to protect you as you grow your accounting business. We know you face risks on the job, and we want to make it easy for you to get an affordable plan. Compare that to the costs you’d have to pay without a policy:

$50,000 for reputational harm

$30,000 for property damage or accidents

$39,000 for injuries at work

You’re a potential target for lawsuits.

You may think a lawsuit would never happen to you, but over time, relationships with clients can change. People misunderstand one another and get emotionally involved in their finances. You never know how a client might react given the right circumstances.

You can also get sued by third parties, like mortgage companies, lenders, and your clients’ business partners. For example, if your client is unable to pay their bills, these third parties can go after you.

At Simply Business, we don’t want you to worry about potential claims. With insurance, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing your plan can handle the costs.