What Type of Social Worker Insurance Policy Do I Need for My Practice?

If you own a private practice, you’ll want to consider getting business insurance. But the type of policy you need may vary depending on where you live and if you have employees.

Here are three types of plans that can be bundled together to form robust social worker insurance coverage:

Professional Liability Insurance

As a social worker, you help people map out better futures. You offer counseling and assistance to get them back on their feet, and support them through difficult times. But what if someone accuses you of giving bad advice, or worse, damaging their lives?

Even if you did nothing wrong, you may need professional liability insurance (PL) to protect you. This type of policy can potentially cover you and your business if a client sues you for negligence in your work. If you have employees working for you, your PL insurance can also cover them.

Here’s an example. Let’s say you’re working with a troubled teenager. His parents are worried that he won’t get into college if he keeps getting into trouble at school. Despite your best efforts, this teen gets expelled from school. His parents unfairly blame you, saying your services were not up to par. Then they sue you for damages and ask for a refund for your work.

If you have professional liability coverage, your policy can help cover the cost of hiring a lawyer, as well as any related claims up to your policy’s limit. Fortunately, this means you’re less likely to dip into your own pocket to cover costs. PL insurance can help protect you and your business financially, so it’s important to get a policy to protect your business, even in those cases where you may not have done anything wrong.

To review, you can expect professional liability coverage for social workers to cover: