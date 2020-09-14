Responsible Disclosure Policy

LEGAL
The security and privacy of our clients & information is important to Simply Business. Simply Business takes its responsibility to protect this information seriously and uses technical, administrative, and physical controls to safeguard its data. How can you help Simply Business enhance the security of our digital experience? We want to hear from security researchers (“You” or “Your”) who have information related to suspected security vulnerabilities (“Vulnerability” or “Vulnerabilities”) of any Simply Business services exposed to the internet. Please report Vulnerabilities to us in accordance with these Vulnerability Disclosure Terms (“Terms”).
In Scope Applications:
Please submit Your Vulnerability to Simply Business by completing the following Form and submitting both the completed Form and Vulnerability to [email protected] (“Report”). Please use our PGP key for secure reporting of the Vulnerability. By submitting Your Report to Simply Business:
If You are considering submitting a Vulnerability Report, we do not want You to take on or create unnecessary risk in order to discover a Vulnerability.
We ask that You do the following in conducting Your research:
We expressly prohibit any of the following conduct:
The following issues are outside the scope of our vulnerability disclosure program:
If You submit a Vulnerability in accordance with these Terms, Simply Business will work with You to understand, validate, and address the Vulnerability appropriately per the assessed risk. Thank you in advance for Your contribution.
