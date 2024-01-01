Sole Proprietors Workers' Compensation

What is Sole Proprietor Workers' Compensation?

This type of sole proprietor insurance can cover you as the owner of a business if you get sick or injured on the job from work-related activities or exposure.

What does sole proprietor workers' comp cover? What’s included and what isn’t?

Depending on the type of policy, you can receive the same benefits that one of your employees would receive under a traditional workers’ comp policy.

These often include:

Coverage for medical payments.

As mentioned above, your workers’ comp policy may help pay medical bills and help provide you with extra peace of mind.

Rehabilitation expenses.

Some work-related injuries take more than just immediate medical care. Rehabilitation and therapy also may be required. If so, your workers’ comp policy could cover those costs, as well.

Lost wages.

Recovering from a work-related illness or injury also could keep you out of work. If you’re a sole proprietor, that could be a big financial hit. Workers’ compensation can often make up some of your lost income while you recover.

Death benefits.

While not a pleasant thought, if you die as a result of a workplace injury or illness, your workers’ comp policy can cover funeral costs and financial assistance for your family.

Some things not covered by workers’ compensation are: