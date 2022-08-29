6 February 2024 • 3-minute read
Understanding business insurance isn’t easy. And understanding workers’ compensation? That can be like trying to translate Japanese with...
Read more
31 May 2023 • 5-minute read
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock When workers are injured on the job, workers' compensation programs help pay for medical care, lost...
Read more
19 April 2023 • 6-minute read
Kobus Louw / iStock More than 100 Americans die on the job every week , according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration,...
Read more
28 February 2023 • 2-minute read
As a business owner, you’ve probably heard about workers’ compensation insurance . But have you heard about a workers’ comp ghost...
Read more
23 February 2023 • 3-minute read
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock It wasn’t until the early 20th century that workers’ compensation laws gained momentum in state...
Read more
5 December 2022 • 4-minute read
Ohio is known as the Buckeye State. But if you know anything about buckeyes, it’s that you don’t eat them. The nut-like seeds might look...
Read more
10 November 2022 • 4-minute read
China Photos // Getty Images The concept of workers' comp dates back to ancient Sumer (modern-day Iraq). Back then, the law of the...
Read more
7 October 2022 • 4-minute read
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock Workers Comp for Remote Employees: FAQs For many Americans, COVID-19 transformed work life. Almost two...
Read more
13 September 2022 • 3-minute read
Main image: Canva For many employees who work for other people, oftentimes the only people you have to think about providing insurance...
Read more
