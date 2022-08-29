Simply Business homepage
Workers' Comp

The Basics of Workers' Comp

6 February 20243-minute read

The Basics of Workers' Comp

Understanding business insurance isn’t easy. And understanding workers’ compensation? That can be like trying to translate Japanese with...

States Where Employer Costs for Workers' Comp Have Decreased the Most

31 May 20235-minute read

States Where Employer Costs for Workers' Comp Have Decreased the Most

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock When workers are injured on the job, workers' compensation programs help pay for medical care, lost...

10 of the Most Common Workers Compensation Claims

19 April 20236-minute read

10 of the Most Common Workers Compensation Claims

Kobus Louw / iStock More than 100 Americans die on the job every week , according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration,...

What is a Workers Comp Ghost Policy and When Do I Need One?

28 February 20232-minute read

What is a Workers Comp Ghost Policy and When Do I Need One?

As a business owner, you’ve probably heard about workers’ compensation insurance . But have you heard about a workers’ comp ghost...

6 Common Reasons Why Workers' Compensation Claims are Denied

23 February 20233-minute read

6 Common Reasons Why Workers' Compensation Claims are Denied

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock It wasn’t until the early 20th century that workers’ compensation laws gained momentum in state...

What You Need to Know About Ohio Workers’ Compensation Insurance

5 December 20224-minute read

What You Need to Know About Ohio Workers’ Compensation Insurance

Ohio is known as the Buckeye State. But if you know anything about buckeyes, it’s that you don’t eat them. The nut-like seeds might look...

4 Milestones in Workers' Compensation Law in US History

10 November 20224-minute read

4 Milestones in Workers' Compensation Law in US History

China Photos // Getty Images The concept of workers' comp dates back to ancient Sumer (modern-day Iraq). Back then, the law of the...

Workers Comp for Remote Employees: FAQs

7 October 20224-minute read

Workers Comp for Remote Employees: FAQs

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock Workers Comp for Remote Employees: FAQs For many Americans, COVID-19 transformed work life. Almost two...

Workers' Compensation Insurance for Self-Employed People: Here's What to Know

13 September 20223-minute read

Workers' Compensation Insurance for Self-Employed People: Here's What to Know

Main image: Canva For many employees who work for other people, oftentimes the only people you have to think about providing insurance...

Monopolistic Work Comp States Guide

29 August 20226-minute read

Monopolistic Work Comp States Guide

Monopolistic workers’ compensation. It sounds like a board game. Except it’s likely a bit more complicated and probably less fun. But...

