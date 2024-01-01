Help Center

I received a Single Member LLC Rejection Letter from Amazon.

For liability purposes, we need to have your legal name and not that of your LLC. You will need to update this information with Amazon.

In your Amazon seller central portal, go to the Tax Information Interview section. There should be an area to update your Tax Identity.

In the Name section, please make sure the name shown is the same as on your tax return.

In the Business section, please make sure it displays your legal business or trade name.