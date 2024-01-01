Help Center

Got questions about your policy? We're here to help.*
No problem! An Additional Insured can be added by logging into your account:
We’re here to help! Check your email’s spam or junk folder first (a lot of times, they can end up there). You also can find them in your online account.
Your COI provides proof of your insurance policy. To get yours, please send us your details here or give us a call at 1-855-769-6958.
You can do this right on the first page of the Customer dashboard when you log in to your account.
That’s frustrating! It may be getting declined because the zip code doesn’t match the state, or you’re using a P.O. box. Give us a call at 1-855-769-6958 so we can help.
You absolutely can! Just give us a call at 1-855-769-6958 or email us at [email protected] so we can take care of that for you.
We can take care of that for you. Just give us a call at 1-855-769-6958 or email us at [email protected]. Be sure to email us from the account associated with your policy.
We can help. Just give us a call at 1-855-769-6958 or email us at [email protected] from the account associated with the policy you want to change.
This can happen if you had a policy with us that had been cancelled. Not to worry. Just give us a call at 1-855-769-6958 or email us at [email protected] and we’ll get it fixed for you.
For liability purposes, we need to have your legal name and not that of your LLC. You will need to update this information with Amazon.
In your Amazon seller central portal, go to the Tax Information Interview section. There should be an area to update your Tax Identity.
In the Name section, please make sure the name shown is the same as on your tax return.
In the Business section, please make sure it displays your legal business or trade name.
Make sure you are uploading the Amazon-specific COI. This can be found in your customer account. The COI will have the word Amazon in the title. Your policy information needs to match your Amazon seller account.
*By requesting one of the services above, You represent and warrant to Simply Business that You are doing so on behalf of the policyholder. Please be advised that insurance coverage cannot be added, deleted, or otherwise changed until it is confirmed in writing by Simply Business or your insurance carrier.
Call us at 1-855-769-6958 or send an email to [email protected] so we can transfer you to the appropriate claims handler.
