1-minute read
Mariah Bliss
8 September 2020
Whether you’re applying for a small business loan or setting goals for your growth, a small business plan is one of the most important documents you’ll create.
But it can also be incredibly frustrating and nerve-racking to create one yourself. What should go in it? How do you know if you’re including the correct information about your business? Do you need to add charts in there, too?
Wonder no more, because our FREE small business plan template not only helps answer those questions— it reduces the learning curve that comes with creating a small business plan.
Want some help creating your best business plan? Download our FREE business plan template here!
A business plan can show a bank or credit union how you intend to start and grow your business. The plan can play an essential role in convincing lenders to provide you with a small business loan, so it’s good to have on hand if you’re planning on securing financing.
If you’re planning on financing your business through investors or cash from family and friends, a small business plan can help provide that extra confidence they might need to say yes. Provide copies of your business plan to potential investors so that they can get a better idea of how their money will be used if they invest in you.
A business plan can act like a roadmap that you’ll follow toward a successful outcome. It’s easy to start a business and not realize that you’re off-track until it’s too late. A small business plan can help you stay on track to achieve the goals you want to hit over the next six months to five years.
Whether you’re building a business plan for yourself or to share with others, there’s no denying that a plan can help keep you accountable. For example, if you’re not on track for achieving a specific outcome by a certain timeframe, you can make the necessary adjustments to get yourself back on track.
Download your basic business plan template and get started. It’s easy to fill out and comes with helpful instructions to guide along the way.
Written by
Mariah Bliss
I love writing about the small business experience because I happen to be a small business owner - I've had a freelance copywriting business for over 10 years. In addition to that, I also head up the content strategy here at Simply Business. Reach out if you have a great idea for an article or just want to say hi!
Mariah writes on a number of topics such as small business planning, contractor insurance, and business licenses.
