Why You Need a Business Plan

Get a loan.

A business plan can show a bank or credit union how you intend to start and grow your business. The plan can play an essential role in convincing lenders to provide you with a small business loan, so it’s good to have on hand if you’re planning on securing financing.

Attract investors.

If you’re planning on financing your business through investors or cash from family and friends, a small business plan can help provide that extra confidence they might need to say yes. Provide copies of your business plan to potential investors so that they can get a better idea of how their money will be used if they invest in you.

Measure your success.

A business plan can act like a roadmap that you’ll follow toward a successful outcome. It’s easy to start a business and not realize that you’re off-track until it’s too late. A small business plan can help you stay on track to achieve the goals you want to hit over the next six months to five years.

Keep yourself accountable.

Whether you’re building a business plan for yourself or to share with others, there’s no denying that a plan can help keep you accountable. For example, if you’re not on track for achieving a specific outcome by a certain timeframe, you can make the necessary adjustments to get yourself back on track.

Let’s Get Down to Business

