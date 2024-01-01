What Type of Insurance Do I Need as a Plumber?

Plumbers insurance can be tailored to be made up of a bundle of policies that offer the best protection against common risks that plumbers face in their day-to-day work, like accidentally damaging a customer’s property.

While every plumber is different, we usually recommend the following plumbers and pipefitters insurance policies.

General Liability Insurance for Plumbers

General liability insurance (also referred to as plumbing liability insurance) provides coverage against claims associated with third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury. GL can also cover costs resulting from those claims, meaning your plumbing business will take less of a financial hit.

Let’s take a closer look at plumbing liability insurance in action. Say an employee of yours installed a new toilet in a bathroom on the second floor of a customer’s home. Everything looks good at first glance, but it turns out that your employee didn’t properly tighten everything before calling it a day.

As soon as the customer uses the toilet, water begins leaking everywhere. And since the bathroom is on the second floor, the water leaks through the floor and down into the living area below. The customer’s floor, ceiling, and living room furniture are all damaged, and they want you to pay up.

Without a general liability insurance policy, you would be financially responsible for those damages. Plus, if your customer decided to sue you, you’d have to pay for a lawyer to defend you.

Carrying a GL policy really matters for plumbers, especially as your line of work can leave you at risk for expensive property damage. Consider this: the average claim for property damage for small businesses is $30,000.

That’s a lot of money, especially if you run your business solo or you have only a couple of employees!

Another benefit to getting this policy: It may be required for you to get your plumbing license. Each state has different requirements for obtaining a plumbing license, but a lot of states want to see proof of a general liability insurance policy.

In other words, without a GL policy, you may have a hard time getting your master or journeyman plumber’s license.

As a recap, here’s what your general liability insurance can cover: