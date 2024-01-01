How Does Workers Compensation Insurance Work?

Workers compensation coverage is a policy that’s taken out by the small business owner (that’s you) typically as soon as they hire their first employee.

If an injury, illness, or other serious medical issue happens to an employee as a result of their work for you, that employee files a claim against your workers comp policy — not you.

From there, the insurance company that holds your policy works with the employee to come up with a settlement for their claim.

That means the employee is able to recoup financial losses, and you’re able to continue growing your business without experiencing a potentially catastrophic lawsuit.

Why is Workers Compensation Insurance Important?

1. It helps you meet your state’s requirements.

We mentioned this before, but it’s worth mentioning again: As soon as you hire your first employee, most states will likely require you to have workers comp insurance coverage.

And if you don’t?

Then there’s a good chance you could get hit with a noncompliance fee, which can be very expensive, with many states charging a minimum of $10,000 and/or jail time.

2. You may need it for certain projects.

If you need to pull a permit for a project or take out a trade license, you may be asked for a workers compensation COI if you have employees.

Without proof of coverage, you’ll likely find it impossible to get that permit or license.

3. It protects your business and personal finances.

Without a workers comp policy, your business is potentially left vulnerable to employee lawsuits stemming from their work-related injuries and illnesses.

And even if an employee wasn’t injured on the job, you’d still have to hire a lawyer to prove it — and those attorney’s fees can add up fairly quickly.

Having this type of coverage ensures you don’t have to pay out of pocket for an employee’s claim, allowing you to keep doing what you do best…

Running your business.

Are Companies Required to Have Workers' Compensation Insurance?

If you have employees working for you (even subcontractors), you may be legally required to have workers compensation coverage.

The minimum coverage amount varies on a state-by-state basis, but as soon as you’re ready to start hiring, you should start shopping around for workers comp insurance.

Once you purchase your policy, you should be issued a certificate as proof that your business has coverage.