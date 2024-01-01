Buy workers comp online with Simply Business & get the best workers comp insurance for a small business like yours.
Your business is growing. So how do you know when it’s time to protect it with a workers' comp insurance policy?
Don’t worry. We got you.
If you employ one or more people (even on a part-time basis), Simply Business can help you find an affordable workers' comp insurance policy. Our licensed insurance agents will take the time to understand your business’s specific needs and help you find a policy that works for you…not the other way around.
So if you want to keep your employees protected and meet your state’s workers comp codes, we’re here to help.
If an employee gets sick or injured while working for you, workers compensation — which typically includes employers liability insurance — could financially cover those resulting claims.
For example, say one of your employees falls off a ladder at a jobsite and breaks his arm. He heads to the hospital, where he’s given an arm cast and instructions to take several days off from work.
Or let’s say one of your part-time employees slips on a puddle of water in your office and smacks her head on the tile floor. She’s dazed and needs to go to the emergency room, where she’s checked for a concussion.
Turns out, she has one, and she has to miss two weeks of work as a result.
In both of the above scenarios, your workers' comp insurance policy could kick in and pay your employees’ medical bills (including rehabilitation expenses), since they were injured in the course of working for you.
If those same employees had to miss work to recover, your workers' comp insurance policy could also cover their lost wages.
And should the worst ever happen, your policy could pay out death benefits to your employee’s loved ones.
Carrying a workers' comp insurance policy can provide much-needed security, as having this coverage in place usually prevents an employee from suing your business for workplace injuries.
So in summary, workers comp can cover:
Here's what is not covered by workers' compensation insurance:
If you have employees — whether they’re part-time or full-time — there’s a good chance you need workers comp coverage.
And not just because it’s the right thing to do (more on this in a bit). It’s because most states' workers comp codes require business owners with employees to carry some form of workers compensation insurance.
So even if you have someone who helps out your business on the weekends, you may be legally obligated to have workers comp insurance.
Keep in mind, though, that you may be asked to show proof of your subcontractors’ insurance coverage if, for example, you’re applying for a permit or if a customer wants to see a Certificate of Insurance (COI).
Helpful hint: Wondering how much coverage you’ll need? Check out our state-based insurance hub. You’ll find recent WC requirements for your state and any other insurance info you want to know so that you can choose the best workers' comp insurance for a small business like yours.
But a workers' comp insurance policy is about so much more than meeting your state’s requirements. Having the policy also can:
If an employee is injured or gets sick on the job, your workers comp policy may help pay for their resulting medical bills.
It’s just a little extra peace of mind for both you and your employee!
Should your employee have to take time off to recover from a work-related injury or sickness, your workers' comp insurance policy could pay out their wages.
While this benefit generally does not have a limit, state-governing bodies may cap the maximum lost wage benefit that an injured employee is able to receive.
Sometimes injuries can’t get better on their own without some extra help.
If your employee needs rehabilitation or physical therapy as a result of a work-related injury or illness, your policy may cover those costs.
If an employee dies as a result of a workplace injury or illness, your workers comp policy can cover death benefits including:
While having a workers comp policy can help ensure that your business isn’t sued for an injury or illness, it still does happen. That’s why most workers' comp insurance policies include employee’s liability insurance.
If an employee claims that your negligence directly resulted in the accident or illness, your employer’s liability coverage may cover costs related to:
Keep in mind that the above is subject to your employers liability coverage’s limits.
Workers compensation coverage is a policy that’s taken out by the small business owner (that’s you) typically as soon as they hire their first employee.
If an injury, illness, or other serious medical issue happens to an employee as a result of their work for you, that employee files a claim against your workers comp policy — not you.
From there, the insurance company that holds your policy works with the employee to come up with a settlement for their claim.
That means the employee is able to recoup financial losses, and you’re able to continue growing your business without experiencing a potentially catastrophic lawsuit.
We mentioned this before, but it’s worth mentioning again: As soon as you hire your first employee, most states will likely require you to have workers comp insurance coverage.
And if you don’t?
Then there’s a good chance you could get hit with a noncompliance fee, which can be very expensive, with many states charging a minimum of $10,000 and/or jail time.
If you need to pull a permit for a project or take out a trade license, you may be asked for a workers compensation COI if you have employees.
Without proof of coverage, you’ll likely find it impossible to get that permit or license.
Without a workers comp policy, your business is potentially left vulnerable to employee lawsuits stemming from their work-related injuries and illnesses.
And even if an employee wasn’t injured on the job, you’d still have to hire a lawyer to prove it — and those attorney’s fees can add up fairly quickly.
Having this type of coverage ensures you don’t have to pay out of pocket for an employee’s claim, allowing you to keep doing what you do best…
Running your business.
If you have employees working for you (even subcontractors), you may be legally required to have workers compensation coverage.
The minimum coverage amount varies on a state-by-state basis, but as soon as you’re ready to start hiring, you should start shopping around for workers comp insurance.
Once you purchase your policy, you should be issued a certificate as proof that your business has coverage.
The owner of the business (that’s you!) pays the policy premiums. If an employee gets injured or sick on the job, that’s when your policy can come into play.
Your insurance provider may pay out any costs and claims associated with the illness or accident, up to your coverage limit or state-mandated benefit cap.
The number of employees you have in your company can influence how much you pay for workers comp insurance. Think about it this way: The more employees you have, the more coverage you’ll need in the event something happens to them.
When shopping around for a policy, you should expect to provide the number of full-time and part-time employees who work in your business. You also may need to provide the number of subcontractors or consultants who work for you.
Remember, you may not need to cover subcontractors or consultants who work at their own businesses, though.
Your policy premiums most likely are considered tax deductible. The IRS generally considers your policy premiums a business expense, which are tax deductible.
However, you should seek advice from a tax preparer or an accountant if you want to learn more about deducting your insurance premiums on your business’s income taxes.
A certificate of insurance (COI) provides proof that your business is protected in the event an employee gets injured or sick as a result of working for you.
Your workers comp policy can help you demonstrate to third parties that you have your legally required coverage.
For example, if a government contract requires you to have WC insurance, showing your certificate could help land you the project.
This content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, investment, or any other form of professional advice.
