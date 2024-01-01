Handyman Insurance

Protect Your Handyman Business Today. Get an Affordable Insurance Plan.
You're a skilled handyman who delivers outstanding work to your customers time and time again. You need an insurance plan that protects you and meets the needs of your budget.
In your line of work, anything can happen. You need handyman liability insurance that will protect you if an accident, injury, or loss happens.
First, you may want to get a commercial general liability insurance (CGL) policy. It can cover the costs of most accidents, damage to property, and injuries to third parties, like your customers. It can also protect your tools and equipment if they get damaged or stolen while you’re on the job.
Many states require handymen to purchase insurance before doing work. Even if that’s not the case in your state, it’s still a good idea. Without coverage, you have to pay for these costs all on your own. That could be about $30,000, which is the average claim for small business property damage and accidents.
An example: Imagine you’re cleaning out gutters for a family in your town. You set up your ladder next to the house and step away for 5 minutes to get water. While you’re away, your customer’s son trips over the ladder and gets injured. His parents take him to the hospital, angry that you left your ladder unattended. Later they sue you for their son’s medical bills and ongoing doctor’s visits. This ends up costing thousands of dollars.
Without coverage, you’ll have to pay these bills on your own, as well as legal representation. The sheer cost could end up shutting your business down. But with insurance, you’re more likely to be protected. Your plan may be able to cover the cost of medical bills, plus any legal fees along the way, up to your coverage limit.
General liability insurance usually covers:
What general liability insurance usually doesn’t cover:
If you have employees, you also need workers compensation insurance. In fact, you should get a policy as soon as you hire your first employee, even if it’s a part-time worker. For most states, it’s a legal requirement.
It makes sense. In 2017, work injury costs added up to $161.5 billion. When an employee is injured, the average cost of a claim for a small business owner is $39,000. In the handyman profession, this could potentially be even more. That’s a lot for any business.
Fortunately, workers compensation may be able to cover you. It can pay for ambulance rides, emergency room visits, medications, and more. It can also cover an employees’ missed wages while they’re recovering.
An example: You’ve hired a new employee to help with a painting project. To paint over the stairs, your employee sets up a ladder. But he quickly falls and hits several stairs. After an emergency room visit, you learn he’s broken several ribs and will be out of work for a couple months recovering.
Without workers compensation, you may need to pay part of your employee’s salary, plus his medical costs. Fortunately, if you have workers compensation, you’re likely covered. It can help you pay for his ER visit, doctor’s checkups, and part of his lost wages. Best of all, this accident may not hurt your business financially.
Workers compensation can usually cover:
However, workers compensation insurance usually does not cover:
Tools and equipment insurance - also known as inland marine insurance - is a type of coverage that specifically protects (you guessed it) the tools and equipment you use while on the job.
This coverage - which can be added on to your handyman liability insurance policy - pays for the value of your tools and equipment if they’re stolen or damaged during the course of your work.
For example, if a thief snatches up your tools while you’re chatting with a customer, your inland marine policy can cover those costs, meaning you won’t have to pay out of pocket to get your tools back.
Keep in mind that your inland marine policy doesn’t cover your tools if something happens to them while they’re being stored at your home or in your work vehicle. For the latter, you may need a commercial auto policy.
In some cases, handyman businesses may want to look into adding a professional liability insurance policy to their existing insurance coverage. PL insurance can cover the cost of claims resulting from mistakes or errors that occur from your handyman services.
For example, let’s say that you repaired a bookshelf for a client, where he likes to store his expensive knicknacks from all over the world. However, a few days after you repaired the bookshelf, it collapsed, resulting in damage to his collection. He’s furious and sues you for the cost to replace his prized possessions.
If the client can show that your negligent work - or that of one of your employees - caused the damage, your professional liability insurance could pay out the cost of the claim.
Keep in mind that professional liability insurance doesn’t cover claims resulting from intentional negligence. For example, if one of your employees got mad at a client and decided to do shoddy work on his or her project, your PL policy wouldn’t cover any resulting claims, since it was done on purpose.
Learn more about professional liability insurance and how it can protect your business.
Insurance can seem expensive. And, when you’re just starting out or if you work part-time, you might wonder if you really need coverage.
You do. Trust us.
The cost of handyman insurance is very small compared to what you could pay in medical bills or legal fees. Plus, most states require that you purchase commercial general liability insurance and workers compensation anyway. If you don’t have a plan, you could end up paying pricey penalty fees.
Simply Business offers quality insurance plans at a premium you can afford. Currently, our handyman insurance premiums average about $38 per month. Compare that to the average costs of damage or accidents:
As a handyman, you can also get sued. In fact, 43% of small business owners say they’ve been threatened or dealt with a civil lawsuit. No business is immune, no matter how big or small.
Even if you haven’t done anything wrong, you can get sued. For example, let’s say you paint the outside of a customer’s house. A couple of years later, they come back to you, dissatisfied with your services. The paint is peeling, and they sue you for the costs of repainting. Even if it’s not your fault, you’ll likely still need to hire a lawyer to defend your business.
It shows you’re professional and trustworthy. Most homeowners want you to carry insurance. It’s even a good idea to showcase your insurance policy in your proposal of work. When deciding between two handymen with similar prices, homeowners may choose someone who appears professional and trustworthy. A good insurance plan helps you demonstrate these qualities.
If you buy insurance through Simply Business, you’ll get a certificate of insurance (COI) that proves you have coverage. You can also share your insurer’s logo with customers.
Customers are more discerning than ever - and that means more of them may want to see proof of insurance coverage before hiring you to perform your handyman services.
Here’s why: Having liability insurance demonstrates that you take customer safety seriously. You’re essentially showing customers that if you make any mistake or cause an accident while performing your work, you have the means to repay or repair that damage via your handyman liability insurance policy.
If you didn’t have that insurance policy, your customer would have to rely on you to pay out of your own pocket. And if you don’t pay, they’d have to take on legal costs themselves to pursue you for damages.
Small business insurance provides the best of both worlds because it protects your personal finances, while also ensuring your customer won’t be left standing with a massive repair bill in case your work causes damage.
Even if your client doesn’t require proof of handyman insurance, you can use your policy for a competitive edge. For example, if a customer is deciding between you and another handyman for a project, having a policy may convince your customer that you’re the right professional for the job.
Did you know that each state has different rules about what constitutes a handyman - and in some states, depending on the amount of work you do, you could be classified as a contractor?
Your state’s laws may be the determining factor in whether or not you’re required to take out liability insurance. If you happen to do work that classifies you as a contractor rather than a handyman business, your state may recommend getting a contractor’s license and purchasing insurance to accompany it.
It may be easy to assume small business insurance is just another thing you have to pay for, but that means you may be missing out on its biggest benefit:
It can protect your family’s personal finances in case the worst ever happens.
We’ve talked a lot about some of the most common insurance claims that handyman services can encounter. Some of those claims are wildly expensive - we’re talking tens of thousands of dollars.
Without some kind of general liability policy, you and your business would be responsible for paying out those claims.
And if your business doesn’t have enough money to cover those claims? Then you could be held personally liable.
You probably started your handyman business to build a better financial future for yourself and your family. Having the best handyman insurance means you can stay focused on your goals without worrying if your family’s finances are at risk as a result of a mistake or accident.
In order to determine the cost of your handyman liability insurance, we’ll need to get a few pieces of info about your business. Expect to answer questions like:
These bits of information help our handyman insurance companies determine how much risk your handyman business may be exposed to, and therefore how much general liability coverage you may need.
It depends on where you live. Some states require you to carry insurance, but others don’t. Check your state’s laws first.
But, even if your state doesn’t require you to be insured, you should still get a plan. Here’s why:
In general, you can typically deduct the costs of commercial general liability insurance and workers compensation. Wondering what other business expenses you can deduct? Find out here. We also recommend that you consult a tax professional for specific advice related to your business.
Every handyman has different needs. The coverage you get will depend on:
In order to get a free quote in just 10 minutes, we recommend you have this information on hand:
It’s possible. Every state handles the requirements for handyman insurance a little differently. Fortunately, our quote form helps. It gives you information based on where you live, so you don’t necessarily have to sort through state-specific details beforehand.
Handyman insurance should include commercial general liability insurance and workers compensation (if you have employees). With these plans, you’re protected against:
Your insurance costs depend on the type of work you do, and if you have any employees. But generally speaking, the cost of your policy is determined by:
