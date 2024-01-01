Why You Need Handyman Insurance

Handyman insurance is worth the cost

Insurance can seem expensive. And, when you’re just starting out or if you work part-time, you might wonder if you really need coverage.

You do. Trust us.

The cost of handyman insurance is very small compared to what you could pay in medical bills or legal fees. Plus, most states require that you purchase commercial general liability insurance and workers compensation anyway. If you don’t have a plan, you could end up paying pricey penalty fees.

Simply Business offers quality insurance plans at a premium you can afford. Currently, our handyman insurance premiums average about $38 per month. Compare that to the average costs of damage or accidents:

$30,000 for damage to property or accidents

$39,000 for work injuries

$20,000 if a customer slips and falls

As a handyman, you can also get sued. In fact, 43% of small business owners say they’ve been threatened or dealt with a civil lawsuit. No business is immune, no matter how big or small.

Even if you haven’t done anything wrong, you can get sued. For example, let’s say you paint the outside of a customer’s house. A couple of years later, they come back to you, dissatisfied with your services. The paint is peeling, and they sue you for the costs of repainting. Even if it’s not your fault, you’ll likely still need to hire a lawyer to defend your business.

It shows you’re professional and trustworthy. Most homeowners want you to carry insurance. It’s even a good idea to showcase your insurance policy in your proposal of work. When deciding between two handymen with similar prices, homeowners may choose someone who appears professional and trustworthy. A good insurance plan helps you demonstrate these qualities.

If you buy insurance through Simply Business, you’ll get a certificate of insurance (COI) that proves you have coverage. You can also share your insurer’s logo with customers.

Handyman insurance can get you more clients

Customers are more discerning than ever - and that means more of them may want to see proof of insurance coverage before hiring you to perform your handyman services.

Here’s why: Having liability insurance demonstrates that you take customer safety seriously. You’re essentially showing customers that if you make any mistake or cause an accident while performing your work, you have the means to repay or repair that damage via your handyman liability insurance policy.

If you didn’t have that insurance policy, your customer would have to rely on you to pay out of your own pocket. And if you don’t pay, they’d have to take on legal costs themselves to pursue you for damages.

Small business insurance provides the best of both worlds because it protects your personal finances, while also ensuring your customer won’t be left standing with a massive repair bill in case your work causes damage.

Even if your client doesn’t require proof of handyman insurance, you can use your policy for a competitive edge. For example, if a customer is deciding between you and another handyman for a project, having a policy may convince your customer that you’re the right professional for the job.

Your state may require handyman insurance

Did you know that each state has different rules about what constitutes a handyman - and in some states, depending on the amount of work you do, you could be classified as a contractor?

Your state’s laws may be the determining factor in whether or not you’re required to take out liability insurance. If you happen to do work that classifies you as a contractor rather than a handyman business, your state may recommend getting a contractor’s license and purchasing insurance to accompany it.

Rather than sorting through complicated state websites, we’ve done all the hard work for you. Check out our state-based insurance hub, where you can find your state’s exact insurance requirements, including what specific insurance policies you may need.

Just find your state, click the link, and boom - you’re on your way to getting the insurance policies you need to be a successful handyman business!

Handyman insurance can protect your personal finances

It may be easy to assume small business insurance is just another thing you have to pay for, but that means you may be missing out on its biggest benefit:

It can protect your family’s personal finances in case the worst ever happens.

We’ve talked a lot about some of the most common insurance claims that handyman services can encounter. Some of those claims are wildly expensive - we’re talking tens of thousands of dollars.

Without some kind of general liability policy, you and your business would be responsible for paying out those claims.

And if your business doesn’t have enough money to cover those claims? Then you could be held personally liable.

You probably started your handyman business to build a better financial future for yourself and your family. Having the best handyman insurance means you can stay focused on your goals without worrying if your family’s finances are at risk as a result of a mistake or accident.

