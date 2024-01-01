Do I Need Errors and Omissions Insurance?

One of the biggest benefits of errors and omissions insurance is that it provides you with a foundation of protection in the event you accidentally make mistakes during the course of your work.

But what if you’re an all-star who is extra careful about avoiding mistakes?

The thing is, even if you don’t make mistakes, you could still be accused of making mistakes by your clients.

That’s why every business owner who provides services to clients or customers should have an E&O policy. It can cover you if you make mistakes, but it can also provide significant peace of mind with regard to being sued by others.

Let’s take a look at the different business types that should have an E&O insurance policy:

Accountant

Architect

Attorney

Beauty

Digital Marketing

DJ

Esthetician

Financial Planner

Graphic Designer

Hair Salon

Hair Stylist

Insurance Agent

Interior Design

IT Consulting

Land Surveyor

Lawyer

Photographer

Real Estate Agent

Tax Preparer

Keep in mind that this list isn’t by any means exhaustive, so if you don’t see your business type here, you should still use our quote form to determine if your business needs errors and omissions insurance.

What Does Errors and Omissions Insurance Cover?

At its very essence, E&O insurance covers mistakes and omissions that you may have unintentionally made while doing your work. For example, if you’re a hairstylist and your client accuses you of damaging her hair with the wrong type of dye, your E&O insurance can pay out claims associated with that mistake.

You don’t even have to make a mistake for E&O insurance to come in handy. If a customer sues you for making a critical error — even if they’re wrong — you’d still have to spend money on a lawyer to defend your business. Errors and omission insurance can pay for those legal fees, up to your policy limit.

It’s worth noting that errors and omissions insurance doesn’t cover your business if you or any of your employees made the mistake intentionally or purposefully omitted information. It’s another good reason why you should make sure you can trust the people you hire!

How Does Errors and Omissions Insurance Work?

Let’s take another look at how errors and omissions insurance works.

You’re a photographer who specializes in wedding photography. You’ve been doing this gig for a while, but you know that mistakes can happen, especially when working with other photographers. That’s why your photography business has a comprehensive E&O insurance policy.

You get hired for a big wedding, so you bring on a second photographer to help you capture those magical moments. The event goes off without a hitch, so you’re excited to get the pictures prepared for the happy couple.

Unfortunately, a few days later, your second photographer informs you that they accidentally deleted all of the photos they had taken that day.

The couple is furious and insists on getting a full refund from you, plus punitive damages. They take you to court, where — after a lengthy court battle — you’re finally ordered to give the couple a partial refund.

Thanks to your E&O insurance, the costs associated with your lawyer and paying damages to your customers won’t affect your photography business negatively. Plus, you won’t have to use any of your personal money to pay for damages, as your policy covered everything.

Now imagine that scenario without E&O insurance.

You’d have to pay for the lawyer from the business’s bank account — or your own. And once the case is settled, you’d have to pay for damages to the couple, on top of those expensive legal fees.

Ultimately, E&O insurance makes it easier for your business to survive in a world where clients and vendors can sue you for a number of reasons. Rather than getting discouraged, you can get an errors and omissions insurance policy so you can stay focused on what really matters…

Running your business.

Is E&O Insurance Required by Law?

While Errors and Omissions insurance isn’t required by federal law, it’s worth noting that your profession may require you to take out a policy to get licensed or registered.

There are other reasons why you may be required to take out an E&O insurance policy, including: