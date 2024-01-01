Finding Your Affordable Electrician Insurance Policy Is Easy. Get Free Quotes from Top Insurers in 10 Minutes.
You've spent years learning and practicing your trade to get to where you are today. With so much time invested in your business, you owe it to yourself to protect your hard work.
Electrician liability insurance can help you find the policy that's right for you.
Business Insurance for Electrical Contractors: Available Policies
Your expertise lies in circuits and conductors, not policies and premiums, and that’s OK. Business owners support their communities with their skills, which doesn’t leave much time to learn about business insurance. Luckily, you don’t need to be an insurance expert to get covered. We know you have a lot on your plate, so let’s cover the essentials of electrician insurance.
Do you know how a surge protector prevents a voltage spike from damaging an appliance? General liability insurance works similarly for your business. There’s an average amount of stress that your business may deal with daily, but a single spike in costs because of an accident or injury could do serious harm to your company.
That’s where GL insurance comes in. General liability insurance, or GL, covers costs associated with third-party accidents, damages to property, and bodily injury to a third party (e.g., a client or vendor). You also may be able to add Contractors Tools and Equipment coverage, which could offset the cost of damaged or stolen tools and equipment.
Accidents can happen to any business at any time, and they may not be under your control. For example, imagine you’re wiring a new light post at a client’s home. You realize you forgot something in your truck, so you step away, but leave your ladder. It’s a sunny summer afternoon, but while you’re away, a gust of wind comes through and topples the ladder — right on to your client’s car.
The average customer injury or damage claim — something that general liability insurance covers — is a whopping $30,000. In the scenario above, your client could sue you for the cost to repair their damaged car, and potentially more if the damage prevents them from working or leads to other issues. Without GL electrician insurance, you’d need to pay for any legal fees and damages out of your own pocket. Ouch! However, having a policy could potentially spare your bank account.
To recap, here’s what general liability insurance usually can cover:
Now check out what general liability insurance for electricians usually doesn’t cover:
Calling all electricians with employees — this section is for you. If you have full-time or part-time employees, the chances are that your state requires you to have workers compensation insurance. This type of insurance covers medical bills, lost wages, and any legal costs associated with an employee who gets sick or hurt on the job.
Considering the average work injury costs is $41,000, a monthly investment into workers comp could save you a lot of cash down the road. Even if your team is small, your employees can sleep easier knowing they’re protected in case of an accident.
In general, workers compensation insurance for electricians can cover:
We understand that you may have a lot of questions about business coverage. How much does electrical business insurance cost? How much coverage do I need? Is it required? As someone in charge of your own business, it’s smart to explore your options first.
Let’s start with the cost of business insurance. Any new monthly expense requires consideration, but you don’t need to sign up for a one-size-fits-all policy that’s beyond your needs or means. Your coverage amount, and subsequent monthly cost, is dependent on your business right now. Factors such as whether or not you have employees, your business location, services you provide, revenue, and more are all considered in your custom quote for .
Investing in business electrician insurance could mean the difference between accidents being minor hiccups and business-ending incidents. The average costs small business owners can be exposed to without insurance include:
Building a business is hard enough, and a client’s claim for tens of thousands of dollars can put your business or personal finances on the line. While electrician business insurance may not be required in your state , it’s a good idea to have it. Unfortunately, being careful in your business doesn’t make you accident-proof.
We’re passionate about helping business owners get insured, because we know how much heart, soul, and time you invest in making your dreams a reality. Having insurance also means you’ll receive a certificate of insurance (COI) that you can show to clients, vendors, and more that you’re committed to safety and excellence.
It’s common for states to require electricians to carry a general liability policy because it can protect consumers and businesses, but not every state has the same laws. Our licensed insurance agents can help you understand the requirements where you live. We always suggest GL insurance, and workers comp insurance is usually required if you have employees.
Generally, businesses can deduct insurance premiums from their income tax. We always advise that you talk to a local accountant for your specific tax questions.
We’ve designed our quote process to help you calculate how much coverage you need. Your policy depends on:
If you have more questions, licensed insurance agents will be happy to assist you!
Our quote process and licensed agents take the guesswork out of getting insured, but you can speed up the process if you have the following on hand:
Yes, there are different business insurance laws by state. You don’t necessarily need to know your state’s laws to get started, as our quote process considers your location, and our licensed agents can help you understand the requirements where you live. .
A comprehensive insurance product — one that includes general liability and workers compensation — can cover:
If you don’t have employees, your electrician liability policy can cover:
Each electrician liability policy is unique, and depends on what kind of work you’re doing and whether or not you have employees. Your policy cost will also be determined by:
Want to see how much your business insurance may cost? Just answer a few questions and get free quotes to compare policy prices.
Our licensed agents may be able to help you find insurance that offers protection for your other services.
