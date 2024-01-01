Insurance Policies Available for Electricians

Your expertise lies in circuits and conductors, not policies and premiums, and that’s OK. Business owners support their communities with their skills, which doesn’t leave much time to learn about business insurance. Luckily, you don’t need to be an insurance expert to get covered. We know you have a lot on your plate, so let’s cover the essentials of electrician insurance.

General Liability Insurance for Electricans

Do you know how a surge protector prevents a voltage spike from damaging an appliance? General liability insurance works similarly for your business. There’s an average amount of stress that your business may deal with daily, but a single spike in costs because of an accident or injury could do serious harm to your company.

That’s where GL insurance comes in. General liability insurance, or GL, covers costs associated with third-party accidents, damages to property, and bodily injury to a third party (e.g., a client or vendor). You also may be able to add Contractors Tools and Equipment coverage, which could offset the cost of damaged or stolen tools and equipment.

Accidents can happen to any business at any time, and they may not be under your control. For example, imagine you’re wiring a new light post at a client’s home. You realize you forgot something in your truck, so you step away, but leave your ladder. It’s a sunny summer afternoon, but while you’re away, a gust of wind comes through and topples the ladder — right on to your client’s car.

The average customer injury or damage claim — something that general liability insurance covers — is a whopping $30,000. In the scenario above, your client could sue you for the cost to repair their damaged car, and potentially more if the damage prevents them from working or leads to other issues. Without GL electrician insurance, you’d need to pay for any legal fees and damages out of your own pocket. Ouch! However, having a policy could potentially spare your bank account.

To recap, here’s what general liability insurance usually can cover: