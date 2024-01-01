What Types of Insurance Do Notaries Need?

Protecting people from fraud and identity theft is beneficial and rewarding, but there are risks with being a notary. We can tailor your notary insurance to help fit your specific needs.

Here are three types of policies we typically recommend:

General Liability Insurance

General liability insurance covers costs resulting from third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injuries, including clients and vendors. You may need a GL policy if you own or rent an office space.

Here’s why: Let’s say you’re meeting with a client at your office. You offer him a cup of coffee and accidentally spill some on his lap. The burn from the hot coffee is so bad that he has to go to the emergency room.

If you have general liability coverage, your policy can help cover your client’s medical bills, plus legal costs if you get sued (up to your policy limit). That means you don’t have to worry about putting your business or family at risk.

Here’s what general liability insurance usually covers: