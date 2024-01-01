Simply Business is pleased to provide tailored insurance options from:
As a notary public, you play an essential role in life-changing events. Whether you witness the signing of a new home purchase, a business contract, or a family trust, your careful eye ensures that your clients are in good hands.
Your business deserves the same level of attention. At Simply Business, we help remove the complexities of finding notary insurance so that you can stay focused on your job.
Just give us 10 minutes. All it takes is a phone call or a single online visit to find quotes from the nation’s top insurers.
Here are three types of policies that can be part of your notary insurance coverage:
Protecting people from fraud and identity theft is beneficial and rewarding, but there are risks with being a notary. We can tailor your notary insurance to help fit your specific needs.
Here are three types of policies we typically recommend:
General liability insurance covers costs resulting from third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injuries, including clients and vendors. You may need a GL policy if you own or rent an office space.
Here’s why: Let’s say you’re meeting with a client at your office. You offer him a cup of coffee and accidentally spill some on his lap. The burn from the hot coffee is so bad that he has to go to the emergency room.
If you have general liability coverage, your policy can help cover your client’s medical bills, plus legal costs if you get sued (up to your policy limit). That means you don’t have to worry about putting your business or family at risk.
Here’s what general liability insurance usually covers:
GL insurance usually doesn’t cover:
For notaries, even the slightest error could result in a lawsuit. Errors and omissions insurance covers the costs of legal claims or damage caused to a customer by negligent acts or omissions associated with your work.
Here’s an example: You received an urgent visit to notarize a power of attorney (POA) for an elderly patient coming out of a nearby hospital. You connect with the patient and the relative receiving the POA. Nothing appears out of the ordinary, so you notarize the POA document.
As it turns out, the “relative” is a scam artist who steals money from elderly patients. The patient’s family members file a lawsuit, suing you for negligence.
If you have notary errors and omissions insurance, the cost of legal fees and other monetary damages could be covered by your policy, up to its limits.
An E&O insurance notary policy usually covers:
E&O insurance does not cover:
If you have even one employee, you may need workers compensation insurance. Workers compensation covers an employee’s medical expenses and other losses in the event of a work-related injury.
Workers comp can cover:
It does not cover:
You deal with important transactions every day. Any misstep could cost you thousands of dollars — not to mention your reputation. Even if a mistake isn’t your fault, you may still be sued by a disgruntled client.
With notary insurance, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that you and your business are covered. While you’re protecting others, insurance protects you.
Whether or not you need notary insurance may depend on where you live. Check with your local government to find out what’s required in your area.
If you have part-time or full-time employees, you’ll likely need to carry workers compensation insurance.
Additionally, you may need proof of business insurance to rent office space or equipment.
Is my insurance policy premium tax-deductible?
You may be able to deduct your insurance premiums when filing your business’s taxes. We recommend checking with an accountant for more information.
The amount of coverage you’ll need will largely depend on factors such as:
Our quote form and licensed insurance agents will gather information to help you find coverage for your notary business. If you have questions, our insurance pros are there to assist!
It’s helpful to have the following information handy:
A comprehensive solution that includes both general liability and business personal property insurance can cover:
It often depends on many factors. As a general rule of thumb, you can expect the cost of your policy to be determined by:
You can get business personal property coverage as an addition to your general liability (GL) insurance. And we can help you find GL policies for as low as $21.25 per month.*
Wondering how much you’ll pay for notary insurance? Click here to answer a few easy questions and get free quotes to compare policies.
We’re a fast-growing online insurance provider for small business owners, meaning thousands of customers trust us to protect their growing businesses.
At Simply Business, we also make it easy to get insured. We work with the nation’s most trusted insurance companies to help you find and compare free quotes for notary business policies.
So why choose Simply Business? It’s simple:
We’re fast and affordable. Our policies are fast, affordable, and ready when you are. Say goodbye to stressing about having coverage.
We’re flexible with coverage. If you need to make changes to your insurance coverage, we’re here to help.
We get your business. Your business is unique, so shouldn’t your insurance policy be? We understand small businesses, and we’ll help make sure you find the coverage you want for business’s needs.
We’re trustworthy and reassuring. No one wants to experience an accident, injury, or lawsuit. But if one of those events happens to you, we have your back. You can trust your insurance policy to help cover costs and help you get back doing the work you love.
We make it easy to compare free quotes. Insurance doesn’t need to be complicated. Our online quote form lets you choose from policies that meet your needs.
*Monthly payment calculations (i) do not include initial premium down payment and (ii) may vary by state, insurance provider, and nature of your business. Averages based on July-September 2023 data of 10% of our total policies sold.
This content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, investment, or any other form of professional advice.
