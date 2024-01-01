Join the Simply Business Carrier Panel

Want to increase your digital distribution while cutting down on customer service costs? Become a Simply Business Carrier Partner and let’s insure more small businesses together!

As a member of Simply Business’s Carrier Panel, you’ll work closely with our commercial team as we discover new opportunities for transforming the way small businesses shop for insurance coverage. Together, we can co-develop new products, use world-class analytics to provide invaluable customer insights, and help uncover market learnings without making a tech investment on your end.

Whether you want to expand your digital reach or discover an entirely new clientele base, let’s talk about how we can partner together.

Looking forward to hearing from you!

Mike Carvalho VP of Insurance Panel [email protected]

Why Partner with Simply Business?

Simply Business is more than our name. It’s how we approach small business insurance. We’re passionate about uncomplicating insurance so our customers can focus on doing what they do best —growing their businesses.

Everything we do revolves around helping our customers find the right insurance coverage so they can grow to their full potential. That means we’re constantly on the lookout for carrier partnerships that can help us provide exceptional business protection.

We committed to developing carrier partnerships that are as unique and tailored as their insurance products. That’s why we’ll sit down with you and build a relationship that works for everyone.

If you’re as passionate about protecting small businesses as we are, come discover why partnering with Simply Business can be, well, simply amazing.