That’s our mission here at Simply Business.
But it’s not just for our customers. It’s for our people. Our communities. For you. Here’s how we achieve that mission:
We see each person as an authentic individual with their own big dreams. That’s why we support our employees in recognizing those big dreams, all while supporting their wellbeing and growth. After all, no two people are alike - and at Simply Business, we treat every employee as the unique individual they are.
We foster a place for people to be curious, experience new things, and bring unique ideas to the table. We listen to our customers and innovate to launch new products and services that meet their needs. We may be backed by a giant, but we’re always finding ways to be agile.
Finally, we empower SBers with choice and flexibility to make the right decisions based on the needs of our roles. Feedback, coaching, and learning keeps us honest and further builds trust.Join Our Team
We’re always learning, developing and improving, and helping others do the same.
We respect the unique skills and perspective that everyone has.
If we can make it simpler, we do, and if we can’t then we explain it so everyone can understand.
We’re trusted to get the right stuff done in the way that suits us best.
We lead with purpose and make things happen.
More and more, people are talking about going back to the workplace and the new normal. At Simply Business, we’re thinking of it as a Better Normal. That means offering our SBers more choice and greater flexibility to work in a way that’s best for their particular job, their teams, and their lives.
We’re shifting to a hybrid working model, so we’ll have employees working virtually and in the office at any given time.
We’re also aware there are times when working together in person is the best way to get things done. We expect our SBers to connect in their hubs (that’s what we call our offices) most likely once every few weeks. That said, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, so we expect all SBers and their teams will find the operating rhythm that works best for them.
If you’re wondering what it might be like for you at Simply Business, our Talent Acquisition team is happy to answer any questions. In fact, for them, it’s perfectly normal.
Working in one of our hubs, you will have the chance to shape a business from the very beginning, as well as enjoy the opportunity to develop and learn new skills across various technologies and teams. Plus there’s all the serious (but important) stuff we call "core benefits."
But there’s so much more to Simply Business than insurance. We also commit to flexible working options, remote working opportunities, access to great office space, and plenty available training to help you develop in your career.
Best of all, though, we have a greatly connected culture, even when we’re in a remote environment with groups, clubs, trivia nights, guest speakers, charity drives, and more. We trek to Costa Rica for charity, take you on a company trip away, throw epic parties, meet up for book groups, coaching and lots, lots more.
It’s a big claim but we believe the Simply Business culture is truly unique and something you have to experience for yourself! So get that application in and we’ll take it from there.
We get it: Interviews can be nerve-wracking. That’s why we try to make the process a little easier by preparing you as much as possible to meet our team. We’ll let you know who you’re meeting, what team you’ll be joining, and how your role will help our company grow.
First up, you’ll chat with one of our recruiters so we can get a better feel for who you are outside of just your resume. Next thing, you’ll have a quick Zoom chat with the hiring manager to learn more about the ins and outs of the role and their team. (Some roles will skip this step).
The majority of our interviews are taking place entirely over Zoom these days. You’ll chat with multiple team members across the organization. Expect to spend about two to three hours on Zoom with our team. Please note: our TA team will let you know if an onsite interview might be required for your role.
We recommend having your resume on hand and be prepared to discuss what makes you great for the role and what sets you apart! If your role requires a presentation, we’ll let you know ahead of time.
Before your virtual “on site” interview, we’ll provide you with a programming assessment so we can better understand your skills. Expect to spend about three hours on Zoom with some of our team.
