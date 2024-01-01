How Business Owner Policy Insurance Can Work for You

We believe having BOP insurance is a good idea. But it can be helpful to see what it could actually do for you.

Here are some examples:

Heavy rain has left your store entrance wet. A customer slips and falls on a poorly secured mat and has to go to the hospital. A business owner’s policy that includes general liability insurance may be able to help cover medical costs and other related claims (up to your policy limits).

You arrive at your restaurant one morning and notice that the door lock has been damaged by vandals and must be replaced. With lock replacement coverage, which may be available as an add-on, the cost of repairing the damage likely won’t come out of your pocket.

Your business is broken into in the middle of the night and the most expensive inventory is stolen from the shelves. Business personal property coverage as part of your BOP insurance may help to replace the goods.

Business Owners Insurance vs. General Liability

This is a topic that can come up when you’re looking at insuring your business. We believe a general liability policy is a good idea for just about every business. And it may be required if you’re leasing or renting space for your business.

Whether you own the building, rent, or have inventory or equipment, you may want to consider a business owner’s policy. A BOP typically includes GL insurance, along with commercial property and business interruption insurance, which you won’t find with general liability insurance. If you think you’ll need this level of coverage, you may want to request a business owner’s insurance quote.

Who Needs a BOP?

Generally speaking, brick-and-mortar businesses with inventory and equipment, such as restaurants and retail stores, often can benefit from BOP insurance. But when you consider the simplicity, flexibility, and value of a business owner’s policy, it could make sense for many business owners who don’t have a lot of time to search for different coverages, prices, and providers.

Business owner’s policies are generally designed for small businesses with fewer than 100 employees or annual revenue of less than $5 million, although not every small business meeting these criteria will be eligible. These criteria may vary based on the type of business, and certain insurance carriers may have criteria of their own.

Who is Not Eligible for a BOP?

It’s important to note that some industries are not eligible for business owner’s policies due to the unique risks they face. Some examples might include:

Financial institutions

Theme parks

Bars

Manufacturers

Are there other coverages to consider besides a business owner policy?

The flexibility of a BOP policy is that it typically lets you add different types of coverage to meet the needs of your specific business. Plus, you can add or drop coverages as your business changes.

There are, however, other policies you may need to consider outside of BOP coverage. If you have a restaurant or retail store, you likely have employees. If so, you may need workers’ compensation insurance. And if you have business vehicles, you’ll likely need commercial vehicle insurance.

A business owner’s policy offers a lot of flexibility. If you want to customize your business owner’s policy, the following add-ons may be available:

Cyber

Employee theft

Spoiled merchandise

Forgery

Equipment breakdown

Our licensed insurance agents can help you get the coverages your business needs.