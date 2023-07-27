Simply Business homepage
General Business

Marketing Ideas to Keep Your Independent Bookstore Thriving

5 February 20244-minute read

In the five years where I worked at a big-box chain bookstore, I witnessed a lot of half-hearted attempts to boost foot traffic and...

5 Tips for Creating a Business Budget (+ FREE Budget Template Download)

30 January 20244-minute read

Running a small business? Looking for basic bookkeeping templates? Hoping to whip your budget into shape? Our free budget template might...

How to Prepare Your E-Commerce Shop for Sales Events

23 January 20244-minute read

While several of the best holidays for e-commerce happen at the end of the calendar year, opportunities for sales events aren’t limited...

6 Small Business Trends to Know About for 2024

28 December 20234-minute read

Is your business à la mode? You may have seen it on dessert menus, but we think this term — meaning “fashionable” — is an apt way to...

Key Reasons Why Business Owners May Experience Stress and How to Cope

14 September 20233-minute read

Business owners have a lot on their shoulders, and carrying it around has its consequences. It’s natural to worry and fret about...

An Accountant’s Guide to Calculating Hourly Rates

5 September 20232-minute read

As an accountant, you’re no stranger to charges and payments. But setting your own hourly business rates is a different story and...

How to Balance Parenting and Your Small Business

31 August 20233-minute read

Running a business can be rewarding, exciting, and even fun. But it also can be exhausting! Parenting is a similar emotional roller...

Celebrating Women Business Owners for Women’s Equality Day

29 August 20232-minute read

Starting a small business is hard. For women, it can be even harder . Still, data compiled from 2018 shows that more than 12 million...

The Power of Positive Planning — Celebrating National Planner Day

1 August 20234-minute read

Congratulations! After years of grit and determination, you’re finally the boss. But if time management is not your superpower, all your...

How You Can Benefit from Christmas in July

27 July 20233-minute read

Ah, Christmas! It’s festive, magical, heartwarming, and usually not on your mind by the time July rolls around. For many business...

This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer

