5 February 2024 • 4-minute read
In the five years where I worked at a big-box chain bookstore, I witnessed a lot of half-hearted attempts to boost foot traffic and...
Read more
30 January 2024 • 4-minute read
Running a small business? Looking for basic bookkeeping templates? Hoping to whip your budget into shape? Our free budget template might...
Read more
23 January 2024 • 4-minute read
While several of the best holidays for e-commerce happen at the end of the calendar year, opportunities for sales events aren’t limited...
Read more
28 December 2023 • 4-minute read
Is your business à la mode? You may have seen it on dessert menus, but we think this term — meaning “fashionable” — is an apt way to...
Read more
14 September 2023 • 3-minute read
Business owners have a lot on their shoulders, and carrying it around has its consequences. It’s natural to worry and fret about...
Read more
5 September 2023 • 2-minute read
As an accountant, you’re no stranger to charges and payments. But setting your own hourly business rates is a different story and...
Read more
31 August 2023 • 3-minute read
Running a business can be rewarding, exciting, and even fun. But it also can be exhausting! Parenting is a similar emotional roller...
Read more
29 August 2023 • 2-minute read
Starting a small business is hard. For women, it can be even harder . Still, data compiled from 2018 shows that more than 12 million...
Read more
1 August 2023 • 4-minute read
Congratulations! After years of grit and determination, you’re finally the boss. But if time management is not your superpower, all your...
Read more
