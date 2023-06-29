How to Hire Seasonal Employees

5 Tips for Finding Seasonal Employees

1. Work on your job descriptions.

Your first step to finding seasonal employees is to build out your job description. The days of a simple “Help Wanted” sign in the window are essentially over. Prospective employees want to know the ins and outs of the role. Whether a position is seasonal or temporary prospective employees want details before submitting an application.

Consider drafting the job description and then sharing that draft with your existing employees. See if there’s anything they would add or change. You may oversee these roles, but your employees are the ones on the ground performing the responsibilities. Remember: You want the job description to be more than just a list of tasks. It should be designed to appeal to the types of candidates you want applying. Use it as an opportunity to showcase your company culture and the mission statement.

2. Be transparent.

Knowing how to recruit seasonal employees includes being clear from the get-go about the nature of the role. If this role is truly seasonal with no intent to retain the employee permanently, make sure this is reflected in your job posting. There may be applicants hoping to be kept on permanently — don’t get their hopes up. Likewise, if you are hoping to keep some seasonal hires on after the season, your job description should include that a permanent role may become available. You never know when a seasonal hire could become a standout candidate for a permanent position.

People may be looking for seasonal jobs for any number of reasons. A college student home for the summer may not be interested in being retained once the fall semester begins. Someone working full-time but hoping to bring in a little extra cash during the holiday season probably doesn’t intend to take on that second job indefinitely. While the opportunity to stay on after the busy season may seem like a selling point for the role, you’d be surprised how many prospects aren’t interested in staying on.

3. Reach out to former seasonal employees first.

If some employees don’t want to stay working all year, it doesn’t mean they won’t be interested in coming back for another season. Touch base with seasonal employees from previous years to see if any of them are interested in returning.

Re-hiring past temporary hires has some major benefits. Procedures may have changed since they last worked for you, but they’ll already be familiar with the business and have some training under their belt. Not having to begin training someone from scratch could save you time and resources.

4. Make the most of the interviews.

The interview process for seasonal candidates probably doesn’t need to be as extensive or highly vetted as interviewing for a permanent position. While filling a full-time role may require numerous interviews with various stakeholders, hiring for the busy season will likely need only one or two interviews. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t make the most of it. Interviewing and onboarding seasonal employees takes some finesse.

Map out the questions you want to ask before the interview. Examples of some interview questions you could ask for seasonal positions are:

Are you available to work weekends and/or holidays?

Is your schedule flexible?

Why are you looking for a seasonal role?

What motivated you to apply to this business?

How do you respond to a fast-paced work environment?

Answers to these questions can help give you an idea of what they’re looking for in terms of hours, whether they’ll need to schedule around another job or family commitments, and if they’re familiar with your small business. A shorter interview process means that everything you and the candidate say and do count. So make sure you pay attention to the applicant’s body language, as well as your own. Make sure you’re presenting yourself the right way, and take note of how the prospective hire comports themself.

5. Pay attention to attitude.

Knowing how to hire seasonal employees takes more than just poring over resumes. While a candidate’s work experience can be valuable, their attitude can be just as important. Seasonal jobs are great for young people just entering the workforce, but some employers can be dismissive of their sparse resumes.

Make sure you’re focusing on the whole candidate, not just their employment history. Everyone’s work experience needs to start somewhere. An eager applicant with a can-do attitude can be a great addition to your seasonal team. What they lack in concrete experience, they often can make up for in motivation and the willingness to learn.