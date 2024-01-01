Simply U Disclaimer

LEGAL
The information found on Simply U is intended to be used for general, informational purposes only and may not apply to your business or specific needs. It is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or investment advice. Simply Business encourages you to obtain expert advice from industry specific professionals who may better understand your individual business needs. We take reasonable steps to publish information we believe to be correct but cannot guarantee its accuracy or completeness. We may add, change, or delete information, but we generally will not update prior posts found on Simply U.
We are not responsible or liable for the contents of external websites. External links should not be taken as an endorsement of the website or its operators.
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.