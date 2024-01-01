Who Needs Business Personal Property Coverage?

Do you own or rent equipment and other assets that you need to run your business? Would replacing it if it were lost, stolen, or damaged be an unwelcome event in your life?

If you answered “yes” to either of those questions, you may want to consider business personal property coverage, especially since the benefits can be much greater than the cost of business personal property insurance.

If something happens to the things you need to run your business, you’re looking at at least two major problems:

Replacing what’s been stolen, lost, or damaged Being able to pay for all the items under number 1 above

If you’re like many small business owners, paying for all of that out of your own pocket can be a significant financial setback.

With a business personal property policy added to your general liability insurance, those expenses could be covered, up to your policy’s limits.

Is BPP Required?

Business personal property insurance is generally not required by federal, state, or local laws. However, if you believe in the jurisdiction of Murphy’s Law, you’ll know that whatever can go wrong will go wrong. And usually at the worst possible time.

Considering that, having BPP coverage in place can help you replace what has been lost, stolen, or damaged so you can keep your business running.

Do I Need It if I Work from Home?

That’s a good question, especially with so many people having home offices or running a business out of their homes. Many people assume that their homeowners insurance will cover something untoward that happens in their home.

In many cases, that’s not necessarily true. Most homeowners insurance policies protect your personal assets — but not your business assets. They also won’t cover your business property if it’s stored at a different location.

A typical homeowners policy is designed to cover your personal property. It usually won’t cover business-related items such as your work laptop, inventory, or 7-way adjustable office chair.

If you file a claim under your homeowners policy that’s related to your business, it may be denied. And if you don’t have business personal property coverage, you may be stuck paying for everything.

This could be devastating, especially if it’s an expensive claim.

Is There a Difference Between Business Personal Property and BOP (Business Owners Policy)?

Business personal property insurance can sometimes be confused with a business owners policy, but here’s an easy way to know the difference.

With business personal property insurance, the contents of your office, shop, or store are covered. That would include items such as pens, computers, the mini fridge, and furniture. Generally speaking, if you can move it (even with help), it’s covered.

Business personal property insurance also can make sense for a home office. It can cover your business-related property that your homeowners insurance may not.

A business owners policy often covers the structure around you, such as an office, shop, or store. It also generally covers permanently installed fixtures such as sinks, lights, and cabinetry.