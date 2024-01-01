Cleaning Business Insurance

Compare Free Quotes from Top Insurers. Get an Affordable Policy in Under 10 Minutes.
You’ve worked hard to build your professional cleaning business. Why not work with an insurance company that works just as hard to protect your legacy?
At Simply Business, we work with the nation’s top insurers to provide fully customized house cleaning insurance policies. Additionally, your cleaning liability insurance can cover the specific risks you face as a professional cleaner.
So whether you’re worried about accidental property damage or a customer getting hurt by slipping and falling on a wet floor, we’ll help you get a policy that offers full protection for your day-to-day work.
As a house cleaner, you’re in and out of people’s homes every day. And no matter how careful you are, accidents happen. There’s always a chance that you can break a valuable item or cause a client to slip and fall on a wet floor.
Cleaning homes involves certain risks — including lawsuits. Without the right insurance coverage, things can get messy. House cleaning insurance not only protects your business, it can help keep your reputation spotless.
Your house cleaning insurance coverage can be tailored to contain a bundle of different policies, each of which is designed to protect you from risks that are common to cleaners. Let’s take a look at the policies we typically recommend for cleaning businesses like yours.
General liability (GL) insurance can cover costs resulting from accidents, property damage, and bodily injury to a third party (e.g., one of your customers). When it comes to cleaners, you may commonly hear GL referred to as “cleaning liability insurance,” but don’t worry — it’s the same thing.
General liability insurance may also cover your cleaning equipment in case it is lost or damaged during the course of doing your work (which is a relief!).
So why are we so big on recommending general liability insurance for cleaners?
Simple: Without it, you’d have to pay for any damages, accidents, or stolen equipment from your own bank account.
And if one of those claims happens to be for property damage, you could be looking at a very large bill. For example, did you know that the average property claim for a small business owner is $30,000?
As a cleaner, you may face more risks for accidental property damage because you work in people’s homes. Plus, if you don’t properly warn your customers about wet floors or door handles, they could get hurt, and that’s precisely where GL insurance can come in handy.
Consider this: Let’s say that you’re cleaning a customer’s kitchen floors when she walks in to get a glass of water. Before you can warn her, she slips and falls. Her back is hurt so badly that she has to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance. She ends up needing physical therapy for eight weeks, and those sessions are pricey.
Without cleaning business insurance, there’s a good chance you and your business would be held liable for those costs. That means you may have to pay your customer’s medical bills from your own pocket, which isn’t just a financial hit on your business — it could hurt your family’s finances.
That’s why general liability insurance is a recommended policy for cleaners: it can safeguard both your business and your personal finances. Plus, if a customer were to sue you over your work, your GL policy can cover the cost of hiring a lawyer to defend you.
Here’s a quick summary on what your general liability insurance can cover:
Here’s what general liability insurance may not cover:
If you have anyone helping you with your cleaning business — whether they’re full-time or part-time employees — you may be legally required to carry workers compensation insurance. This coverage provides you, your business, and your employees with financial protection if one or more of your employees were to get injured or sick while working for you.
Having a workers compensation policy may be a legal requirement in your location, but it can also provide you with peace of mind. Without it, you would potentially have to pay for your employees’ medical expenses.
Having workers comp also prevents your employee from suing your business if they get hurt or sick while on the job.
Workers compensation insurance for cleaners can cover:
Whether you have a cleaning business with employees or you work for yourself, you’re probably budget-conscious. If you're not aware of how valuable cleaning business insurance is, you may not want to spend your money on it.
So why even get a policy in the first place?
You can’t control when accidents happen. Accidents can happen at any time. And if you don’t have the right coverage in place, you may quickly find out how expensive an accident can be.
And the accident might not even be your fault. Maybe one of your part-time employees knocks over a priceless vase while vacuuming in a customer’s home. Regardless of who caused the accident, if they work for your business, you may be liable for costs resulting from property damage or third-party injuries (i.e., customers or vendors).
A customer may decide to sue you. Even if you’re doing your work perfectly, a customer could find some fault and decide to sue your business. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the right — you’ll still have to hire an attorney to defend you.
This scenario happens a lot more often than you think. An estimated 43% of small business owners have reported being involved in a lawsuit pertaining to their business.
It may be a legal requirement. Different states have different requirements, but if you need a business license or special certification to be a cleaner, you may be asked to show a certificate of insurance (aka a COI). This document provides proof that you have the kind of coverage that might be required by state or federal laws.
Prospective customers may be more willing to hire you. If a customer has to decide between hiring a cleaner with no insurance and a cleaner who carries insurance (hopefully that’s you!), it’s likely they will hire the insured business.
That’s because the customer knows that if any accidents or property damage occur as a result of your work, they won’t have to pay for it themselves — your policy can cover it.
The answer may depend on the state you live in, as well as the type of cleaning services you provide. If you have full-time or part-time employees, federal law may require you to carry workers compensation coverage for their protection.
However, even if cleaning business insurance isn’t required in your state, there are several reasons you should carry it, including:
Your business insurance premiums are tax-deductible, as the IRS views them as part of the cost of running a business. But don’t take our word for it — be sure to check with an accountant if you have questions regarding your business’s tax deductions.
Cleaners insurance is highly personalized to every business and owner, so we can give you an answer once we know more about your business. We’ll use the following information to help determine how much cleaning insurance you need:
Luckily, it doesn’t take long to see how much house cleaning insurance you may need. You can get free quotes from top cleaning insurance providers in under 10 minutes. Plus, if you see a plan you like, you can buy it online.
Here at Simply Business, we aim to get your free cleaning liability insurance quotes as quickly as possible. That’s why we encourage you to have the following information available before starting your quote process, including:
Keep in mind that if you’re just starting out with your cleaning business, you don’t necessarily need an exact amount for your revenue or payroll. Estimates can still help us find the right insurance quotes for your business.
The requirements may differ by state, as each state can have its own requirements for domestic and commercial cleaners.
With that in mind, let us know if you plan on doing any cleaning on commercial properties, rather than just focusing on house cleaning. If that’s the case, you can be provided with quotes from janitorial insurance providers.
Cleaning insurance can be made up of a variety of policies, so there’s no one answer to this question. However, if you opt to carry foundational insurance for your cleaning business (GL + workers comp if you have employees), you can expect your insurance to cover:
The cost of your cleaning business insurance coverage will largely depend on the type of work you’re doing, as well as the risks you face in your day-to-day work. For example, house cleaners may pay less for their insurance than commercial cleaners who remove hazardous materials.
The final price of your cleaning business insurance is usually determined by:
