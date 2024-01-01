Cleaning Business Insurance

Does a House Cleaner Need Insurance?

As a house cleaner, you’re in and out of people’s homes every day. And no matter how careful you are, accidents happen. There’s always a chance that you can break a valuable item or cause a client to slip and fall on a wet floor.

Cleaning homes involves certain risks — including lawsuits. Without the right insurance coverage, things can get messy. House cleaning insurance not only protects your business, it can help keep your reputation spotless.

What Insurance Do I Need to Run a House Cleaning Business?

Your house cleaning insurance coverage can be tailored to contain a bundle of different policies, each of which is designed to protect you from risks that are common to cleaners. Let’s take a look at the policies we typically recommend for cleaning businesses like yours.

General Liability Insurance for Cleaners

General liability (GL) insurance can cover costs resulting from accidents, property damage, and bodily injury to a third party (e.g., one of your customers). When it comes to cleaners, you may commonly hear GL referred to as “cleaning liability insurance,” but don’t worry — it’s the same thing.

General liability insurance may also cover your cleaning equipment in case it is lost or damaged during the course of doing your work (which is a relief!).

So why are we so big on recommending general liability insurance for cleaners?

Simple: Without it, you’d have to pay for any damages, accidents, or stolen equipment from your own bank account.

And if one of those claims happens to be for property damage, you could be looking at a very large bill. For example, did you know that the average property claim for a small business owner is $30,000?

As a cleaner, you may face more risks for accidental property damage because you work in people’s homes. Plus, if you don’t properly warn your customers about wet floors or door handles, they could get hurt, and that’s precisely where GL insurance can come in handy.

Consider this: Let’s say that you’re cleaning a customer’s kitchen floors when she walks in to get a glass of water. Before you can warn her, she slips and falls. Her back is hurt so badly that she has to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance. She ends up needing physical therapy for eight weeks, and those sessions are pricey.

Without cleaning business insurance, there’s a good chance you and your business would be held liable for those costs. That means you may have to pay your customer’s medical bills from your own pocket, which isn’t just a financial hit on your business — it could hurt your family’s finances.

That’s why general liability insurance is a recommended policy for cleaners: it can safeguard both your business and your personal finances. Plus, if a customer were to sue you over your work, your GL policy can cover the cost of hiring a lawyer to defend you.

Here’s a quick summary on what your general liability insurance can cover: