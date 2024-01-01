Customer Reviews

Simply Business homepage
Honest feedback from business owners just like you

We hear you--your opinion matters

We appreciate your experiences and know that being a small business owner isn't easy. That's why we try our best to make finding the best coverage for your business, easy!

Our customers are open about what it's like to work with us and that's the way we like it. If you have thoughts or feedback to offer, you can reach out to our team or find us on our social media channels.

What are customers saying?

Outstanding customer service and only a short process to identify a suitable policy and finalize signing.


Rory M, Education Consulting

I was very impressed with the quality. I was concerned that using an online site might result in an inferior product, but that was not the case.


Jennifer, Management Consulting

Your company is very easy to deal with and very informative. Thank you!


-Kelly, Residential Remodeling

Good rates overall. Please with your company and customer service, as well as your online quotes page! Very easy to navigate.


-Christa, Interior Design

Friendly customer service and inexpensive insurance quotes


-Shannon, Painting and Wall Covering Contractor

Quick, competitive and reliable.


-Angela, Janitorial Services

So quick and easy to get setup and ready to go!


-Charlotte, Housekeeper

The price was really fair and the customer service lady I spoke to was amazingly helpful and courteous.


-Jose, Handyman

Great service, great rates, great people.


-Frank, HVAC Repair & Installation

